New York Islamists Call for ‘Intifada’ at Ground Zero and UK Arrests, Threatens Nationalists

Intifada means jihad against Jews, Christians, and even any Muslims who don’t acquiesce in the plan. And that is exactly what a group of Islamist rioters called for this weekend at the site of the devastating 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City.

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Marxists around the world, but particularly in America, were holding protests against the existence of Israel as the nation God gave to the Jews in perpetuity (Genesis 17:8), celebrated its independence and modern rebirth. Hundreds of commie groups, many of them tied to the mass murdering Chinese Communist Party, vocally aligned themselves with terrorists a few days after Israel released a report on the heinous atrocities of sexual violence on and after Oct. 7, 2023. But while UK authorities had no problem with the Jew-hating Islamists, they did try to shut down a nationalist anti-mass migration protest, and arrested one of its leaders when British patriots turned out anyway.

Below you can see the crowd booing as UK police arrest Ryan Bridge, head of grassroots movement Raise the Colours, which simply focuses on encouraging Brits to fly the Union Jack flags as “symbols of unity and patriotism.” It is not clear if the arrest happened at the Saturday protest or at an earlier gathering. Prime Minister Keir Starmer denied entry to multiple right-leaning activists for the protest, organized by Tommy Robinson, who spent time in a UK prison for opposing mass migration. Meanwhile, UK violent and sexual crimes are off the charts thanks to “migrants.”

🚨 BREAKING: Police have just arrested Ryan Bridge, leader of Raise the Colours, outside Euston Station while the crowd booed and chanted against them.



They are targeting patriotic activists to intimidate and silence the people. This is their plan. Free Ryan Bridge! pic.twitter.com/WS2T1azRU6 — Neo (@Realneo101) May 16, 2026

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BREAKING: Tommy Robinson just said this is the BIGGEST EVENT in British history and “We WANT our country back”



TIME TO TAKE IT BACK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QFVegvoGNi — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) May 16, 2026

Across the pond, as they say, America has a serious problem with a very different kind of protester, those who want to overthrow America and help terrorists establish global sharia. It is not clear the exact date of the protest below, but based on X posts, it appears to be May 15.

BREAKING: Hundreds of Islamists just blocks away from Ground Zero in NYC, wave terrorist flags as they call for a “Global intifada.”



Life under Zohan Mamdani. pic.twitter.com/W2Srn1xhBu — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 16, 2026

Related: Somaliland Celebrates Israel, Highlights Jihad Problem in Minnesota

Here is a quote from my colleague Robert Spencer explaining at JihadWatch what intifada means not just for Israel, but for the whole world:

“Intifada” means “shaking off” or “rebellion,” and refers to armed struggle against Israel, including Israeli civilians. The Jerusalem Post noted back in 2021, when there was a good deal of globalization of the intifada that went largely unnoticed, that “during the Second Intifada from 2000-2005, Palestinian terrorist groups, including Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and some affiliated with Fatah, carried out hundreds of terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and security personnel, killing more than 1,000.” And so it is clear: globalizing the intifada means doing violence to Jews the world over. When New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani refuses to condemn the term, he is tacitly admitting that he has no problem with violence against Jews who are not members of the IDF, not fighting in Gaza, but just going about their business on Bondi Beach and elsewhere.

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In a sense, 9/11 was part of globalizing the intifada, and that is precisely why the bloodthirsty Islamists chose that site for their protest. Their message is blindingly clear, which is that they want more terrorist attacks like the one that cost nearly 3000 lives back in 2001.

Earlier this year, a Hezbollah-tied jihadi tried to blow up a Jewish school and synagogue in Michigan. A pro-Iranian regime jihadi wearing clothing that said “property of Allah” murdered three young people at an Austin bar. The Old Dominion University shooter had a previous conviction for supporting the Islamic State. And two Muslims tried to bomb a protest in New York City itself. These attacks are all from this year.

Too many Americans want to pretend that Israel’s fight is not ours. They are willfully deluded if they think so. The intifada is globalized, and it is exploding right on our doorsteps.

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