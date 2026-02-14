ISIS Issues a Call to Murder Tommy Robinson, But the Warning UK Cops Give Him Is Much Worse

The patriotic British activist Tommy Robinson revealed on Friday morning that he is “a priority target for ISIS!!!” He added: “I have now left the country, I need time to work things out for my safety and the safety of my family. I will probably have to relocate them. I will update you when I can.”

Advertisement

BREAKING NEWS: I'M A PRIORITY TARGET FOR ISIS!!!



I have now left the country, I need time to work things out for my safety and the safety of my family.



I will probably have to relocate them.



I will update you when I can. pic.twitter.com/CSE2aYYlWQ — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) February 13, 2026

The news came in the form of a phone call from the Bedfordshire Police. A police officer told Robinson “we have seen intelligence that an ISIS publication has [been]… encouraging others to commit violence against yourself.” He went on to explain that this publication was called Yalgaar, and that the information he was giving Robinson “has come from our counter terrorists.”

When Robinson asked, however, if he could get a copy of this publication, the police officer said “Unfortunately not.” Robinson then asked if he went online and downloaded a copy, “Would that be a terrorist offense?” The officer replied: “I think it would be.”

The officer then said that he wanted to “remind” Robinson that “because of this information, it doesn’t authorize you to carry weapons, anything like that, take any pre-emptive action against others.” Robinson asked: “So I’m named in an ISIS manual to be targeted by ISIS terrorists, but I cannot have anything to protect myself.” The officer made clear that this was indeed the case.

Advertisement

This is a remarkable phone call, but utterly unsurprising. For years now, British authorities have acted as if Tommy Robinson were public enemy number one. As he stood against the migrant invasion that threatens to end Britain as a free society (as well as replace the native British people with foreigners who have no historical connection to the land) and spoke out honestly regarding Muslim rape gang activity and other issues that those authorities have shown themselves afraid to confront, he has revealed to the entire world the suicidal pusillanimity and cowardice of the British intelligentsia.

And so instead of offering special protection to Robinson in light of this Islamic State threat, as Salman Rushdie, Geert Wilders, Ayaan Hirsi Ali and many others have received after threats from other jihadis, the police officer who contacted him only warned him not to carry any weapons. It is an extremely odd thing to tell someone while you’re telling him about a credible death threat against him, unless, of course, the British authorities want Robinson dead as much as ISIS does.

If Robinson had stayed in England and disregarded that warning, British police would have been only too happy to arrest him yet again. It’s also a virtual certainty that they’re far more concerned about catching Tommy with a weapon than about catching Islamic jihadis on British soil who want to kill him. Those cops and their bosses apparently think that if they vilify and harass the whistleblower long enough, the problems to which that whistleblower is calling attention will go away.

Advertisement

Related: What's It Like to Live As a Christian in the Islamic Republic of Iran?

The years-long persecution of Tommy Robinson in Britain is an indication that British leaders, like their leftist counterparts in Europe, Canada, and the United States, have done the damage they have done to their own countries on purpose. They didn’t inundate their countries with unvetted and often criminal migrants because they were naïve and really believed in the nonsense about “multiculturalism” and “diversity” that they pushed on their people. They knew exactly what they were doing, and that’s why they persecuted Robinson and other tellers of unpopular truths so ruthlessly and relentlessly.

No course correction was ever even on the table, no matter what any whistleblower or critic revealed; the course of the West has been set not in pursuit of the well-being of the people of Western countries, but to pursue the left’s socialist internationalist utopia. Neither Tommy Robinson nor anyone else was going to get in the way.

And so this is the state to which the British intelligentsia has brought this once-great nation: the police inform a man that jihadis want to murder him, and warn him not to do anything to stop them. British officialdom’s surrender to the jihad is now nearly complete. Whatever happens to Tommy Robinson, Britain only has a chance to survive as something even close to what it has been for millennia if it makes a drastic course correction, and does so quickly. But nothing of that kind appears to be on the horizon. When Tommy Robinson left the country, so did much of the remaining hope for its future.

Advertisement

The establishment media treats the British ruling class as if it were patriotic and reasonable. At PJ Media, we are more honest. Become a PJ Media VIP — you'll get all the content and none of the ads. It's nourishing, fortifying, and packed with truth. Use code FIGHT for 60% off.