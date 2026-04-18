Iranian Regime Fires on Strait of Hormuz: Report

A new report says that the Iranian regime did not last much longer on its latest agreement with the United States than it did on its quickly broken ceasefire, firing on a crucial economic waterway as it deliberately sabotages negotiations.

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The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organization accused the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of firing on at least one ship near Oman. The tanker’s master accused two Iranian gunboats of approaching his vessel and opening fire without any provocation, according to the New York Post. Trump reacted to the news about the Strait of Hormuz’s closure by warning the Iranian regime it “can’t blackmail us.”

About two hours later, an “unknown projectile” hurtled toward another vessel in approximately the same area. That attack did damage to containers on the container ship. An unconfirmed report states that two Indian ships had to leave the Strait of Hormuz because of the gunfire. The terrorist Iranian regime had said the strait was open, but that it would be closed again if the United States continued its naval blockade, which was to filter out ships headed for Iranian ports, and to disassemble all the mines the Iranians scattered.

Note the image below is not of the most recent incident:

🚨 Breaking | Tensions Escalate in Strait of Hormuz, Ships Fired Upon



Reuters, citing maritime sources, reports that at least two vessels attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz came under gunfire.



According to TankerTrackers, Iran’s IRGC Navy forced two Indian ships to turn… pic.twitter.com/Kf6Xco4k07 — ME24 - Middle East 24 (@MiddleEast_24) April 18, 2026

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Unfortunately, the same mass-murdering Islamic extremists who have been running the regime for decades are still in charge in Iran, expediting executions of their own people, doubling down on alliances with terror proxies, and lying blatantly to the United States while breaking every agreement. The problem with dealing with Islamic terrorists is that they believe jihad is a moral imperative, and lying to the infidel is completely legitimate.

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Tehran University Professor Mohammad Marandi is bragging that the Iranian regime will win the fight for the Strait of Hormuz; an Iranian international affairs expert is threatening to wipe out Israel; and an advisor to the supreme leader had the following to say:

Mohammad-Reza Bahonar, Member of Iran’s Expediency Council: The Declared Range of Our Missiles Is 2,200 KM, But We Have Longer-Range Missiles; We Can Unveil Them If Needed pic.twitter.com/EewS8Sqet9 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 16, 2026

There is also this top Iranian advisor, who stated that he does not accept that there is a ceasefire:

Mohsen Rezaei, Top Military Advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader: I Doubt That Trump Will Admit Defeat and Kill Himself - He Does Not Have the Courage Hitler Had; It Is More Likely That the Americans Will Arrest and Imprison Him When Their Living Conditions Deteriorate; We Will Sink… pic.twitter.com/pmgBinucOA — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 16, 2026

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Trump originally announced the strait was open only yesterday, Friday. “THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ IS COMPLETELY OPEN AND READY FOR BUSINESS AND FULL PASSAGE, BUT THE NAVAL BLOCKADE WILL REMAIN IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT AS IT PERTAINS TO IRAN, ONLY, UNTIL SUCH TIME AS OUR TRANSACTION WITH IRAN IS 100% COMPLETE,” the president wrote.

He added, “THIS PROCESS SHOULD GO VERY QUICKLY IN THAT MOST OF THE POINTS ARE ALREADY NEGOTIATED. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!” It appears, however, that as usual, the Iranian regime did not go through with the transaction. Hence the strait cannot be regarded as fully open.

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