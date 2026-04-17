RFK Jr.: Biden Administration Blocked Christians From Fostering Kids

The Biden-Harris administration was actively working to prevent many religious families, particularly Christians, from participating in the foster care system, according to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

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As you have probably guessed, the restrictions were most specifically connected to LGBTQ ideology. In a sane world, families that believe surgeries and cross-dressing can alter one's biological sex would not be allowed to foster a child because they deny basic reality and support child mutilation. But the Biden administration did the opposite, demanding that foster parents affirm radical LGBTQ ideology. That would exclude traditional Jews, Catholics, and other conservative Christians from acting as foster parents or adopting children they foster.

Kennedy revealed the condemnable religious discrimination (that the Trump administration is now removing from the foster care system) this week during congressional testimony. "President Trump and the First Lady, who has been extraordinary for us to work with, have set their vision as one family ... for one child," Kennedy said. Melania Trump has made renewing foster care a priority during her husband's second term in office.

President Trump and First Lady Trump's vision for foster care is one family for every one child. Currently, there are two children for every available foster family because the Biden Administration was excluding an entire class of foster families due to their religious beliefs.… pic.twitter.com/S41QaETV0c — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) April 16, 2026

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Explaining the issue with achieving the goal of one child for one family, Kennedy continued, "Right now, we have a two-to-one ratio. And part of the reason for that is that the Biden administration was excluding an entire class of people because of their religious beliefs. [They were telling] the states to actually pass laws, instructed them to pass laws, refusing families who had religious — certain religious beliefs, mainly Christian religious beliefs, not be allowed to have children. And that dramatically constricted the pool of available parents." For instance, Oregon still disallows foster parents looking to adopt kids from going through the process if they don't agree with LGBTQ ideology.

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But, Kennedy assured Congress, "We are changing [that] now." Last month, the Trump administration axed the federal rule requiring foster parents to affirm LGBTQ ideology.

Kennedy's remarks came as the first lady also urged Congress to advance "new legislation for the foster care community [that] is a moral imperative." The White House reported April 15 that Melania Trump is lobbying for Congress to make the equivalent of Donald Trump's Fostering the Future Executive Order into national law. "Although reports vary, roughly three percent of individuals in the foster care community earned a college degree in 2025. We can close this gap," the first lady urged. "But still, foster youth face a special set of challenges outside the classroom that have a serious impact on their academic performance. These issues include housing instability, educational advocacy, financial barriers, transportation, continuity, access to technology, and other related issues."

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She concluded her plea, "Beginning here in this room, we can once again change people’s lives. With new legislation, we can ensure that opportunity is more than hopeful for individuals in the foster care community—it can be their birthright."

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