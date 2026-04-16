Virginia Dem Ex-Lieutenant Governor Commits Murder-Suicide

A former Democrat lieutenant governor of Virginia just reportedly killed himself and his wife. They were going through divorce proceedings as he faced multiple charges of sexual assault and rape.

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While Justin Fairfax did not have to resign over a 2019 firestorm surrounding two women’s sexual assault allegations, Cerina Fairfax, a dentist and mother of the former lieutenant governor‘s children, was going through divorce proceedings against him. She was still, however, apparently living with him, hence the suspected murder-suicide on Wednesday night. As a particularly awful fact, the Fairfaxes’ children were in the house at the time of the killing, and it was one of the children who called 911, according to Breitbart. That would be a terrible trauma for young children to deal with.

Fairfax’s fellow Democrat, Gov. Abigail Spanberger, ironically just signed a slew of outrageous new gun control rules and restrictions, aimed at crushing Virginians’ constitutional right to keep and bear arms. The problem is not firearms; the problem is deranged Democrats and serial criminals.

There are not many details on the Fairfax double death, as police continue to assess what likely happened before someone found both Justin Fairfax and his wife dead in the early hours of April 16.

7 News added a few more pieces of information about the deaths:

Police believe the murder happened in the basement of the home and at some point after shooting his wife, Justin Fairfax ran upstairs of the home to the primary bedroom, where he shot himself. He used the same gun, but police have not recovered it yet…The couple got married on June 17, 2006, after meeting at Duke University. According to court records, they were going through a divorce.

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Police had responded to domestic dispute-related calls before at the Fairfax residence, most recently in January, according to the local outlet. Justin Fairfax had accused his wife of assaulting him, but there was no evidence of it, and police concluded the accusation was untrue. Tragically, it seems the former Democrat lieutenant governor was working himself up into a hysterical state of imagined victimhood at his wife’s hands.

At least two of Fairfax’s staffers quit in 2019 after a second accusation of sexual assault against him. Breitbart reported at the time:

In a statement through her attorneys, Fairfax’s first accuser, California professor Dr. Vanessa Tyson, alleged last Wednesday that the Virginia Democrat forced her to perform oral sex on him during the 2004 Democrat National Convention. Meredith Watson, the second woman, accused Fairfax last Friday of raping her in 2000 while they were classmates at Duke University.

Two attorneys for the women said at the time, “We are confident that once the Virginia legislature hears Dr. Tyson’s harrowing account of this sexual assault, the testimony of many corroborating witnesses, and evidence of his attempts to mislead the public about the Washington Post’s decision not to run a story in 2018, it will conclude that he lacks the character, fitness and credibility to serve in any capacity.”

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Fairfax did not resign and served until 2022. Notably, the accusations of sexual assault against him had not yet turned into convictions at the time of his death, but, as mentioned above, Fairfax‘s wife was divorcing him anyway. Based on the information about domestic disputes and false accusations to the police, it is not surprising she was.

Pray for the Fairfax children.

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