UN Nominates Iran to Anti-Terror, Women’s Rights Committee

The Iranian regime recently massacred perhaps as many as 40,000 of its own people, has been bombarding civilian targets in multiple nations for weeks, and has spent decades practicing international terrorism and domestic tyranny. So, of course, the United Nations just nominated an Iranian representative to its committee overseeing women’s rights and anti-terrorism measures.

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Watchdog group UN Watch posted furiously on April 10, “SHAME: The Islamic Republic of Iran has just been nominated to the U.N. Committee for Program and Coordination, which meets soon to shape policy on women's rights, human rights, disarmament, and terrorism prevention.” The group’s executive director, Hillel Neuer, followed up by asking:

Is your flag listed below?

🇬🇧🇪🇸🇨🇦🇫🇷🇩🇪🇳🇴🇳🇱🇦🇺🇨🇭🇦🇹🇫🇮



If yes, it means your government joined in the nomination of Iran to a UN committee dealing with women's rights and terrorism prevention.



Your MP should formally ask the government to answer why they did such a terrible thing. https://t.co/S97sRfvIsR — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) April 12, 2026

The UN Committee for Program and Coordination is set to convene for multiple meetings in May, on topics that include “Disarmament,” “Terrorism Prevention,” “Human Rights,” and “Gender Equality & Empowerment of Women.” As a state with strict sharia law, the Iranian regime is particularly vicious in repressing women.

Related: U.S. to Blockade Strait of Hormuz Over Iranian Mines as Iran Says ‘No Deal’

But the UN has been successfully making a complete joke out of itself this week. The UN committee that oversees NGOs dealing with human rights just elected representatives of Cuba, China, Sudan, Nicaragua, and Saudi Arabia. These countries are engaged in religious persecution, political repression, human rights abuses, and, in some cases, mass murder.

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Neuer drily commented, “Appointing China, Cuba, and Saudi Arabia to oversee the work of human rights activists is like putting Al Capone in charge of fighting organized crime.” You can read more here.

Not only that, but the UN recently welcomed an Iranian regime representative to chair a forum for the Human Rights Council. That was right after the horrific slaughter of pro-freedom Persian protesters in Iran. The regime is now looking to expedite executions of thousands more protesters.

After the initial round of killings in January, Bahar Ghandehari, director of advocacy at the Center for Human Rights in Iran, mourned, “Hundreds of children are dead. Hundreds more are in detention and at grave risk of terrible abuses in state custody. This is a human rights emergency. The international community must urgently apply coordinated diplomatic and political pressure to demand the immediate release of all detained children and launch independent investigations to ensure accountability for their killings.”

Besides the recent massacres within Iran and the repeated bombardment of civilian targets in Israel and across the Middle East, the Iranian regime has spent decades practicing the most egregious human rights abuses and funding a global terrorist network. Never forget Iran’s regime backed the Oct. 7 massacre, when jihadis burned alive and beheaded babies, kidnapped or gunned down entire families, raped women to death, and gleefully filmed themselves committing the most heinous atrocities. How could this regime possibly have anything valuable to say on human rights and preventing terrorism?

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