Biden Admin Protected Illegal Alien Who Bludgeoned Florida Woman to Death

The Biden-Harris administration granted Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Rolbert Joachim to prevent his deportation. Joachim just murdered a stranger in Florida by smashing her head in with a hammer.

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In 2022, the same year Joachim entered the USA and the Biden administration released him, an immigration judge issued him a deportation order. To halt that from going into effect, the Biden administration rewarded Joachim with TPS. Even that expired in 2024, however.

BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that the suspect charged w/ murdering an innocent gas station clerk in Fort Meyers, FL by bludgeoning her to death with a hammer is a Haitian illegal alien who was caught & released at the border by the Biden admin in 2022. An immigration judge… pic.twitter.com/kzDAwg0aCl — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 7, 2026

DHS explained that there is video footage of the deadly assault at the Fort Meyers gas station, footage that is "extremely graphic." Joachim was first beating a vehicle with a hammer, which caused the gas station clerk to come out and confront him in an effort to halt the vandalism. Tragically, her brave and well-intentioned act cost her own life. Joachim stopped bashing the vehicle only to use the hammer on her instead.

The deranged illegal alien criminal walked right toward the clerk and knocked her down with a heavy blow. After she fell to the ground, he smashed the hammer into her head six more times, killing her on the spot. ICE is seeking custody of Joachim from the local authorities, who currently have him.

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Acting Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis gave Fox News a statement about Joachim. “This illegal alien barbarically hit this woman in the head multiple times with a hammer. This heinous murderer was RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration,” Bis exclaimed. “Not only did the Biden administration release him into the country, but they then gave him temporary protected status. Their reckless immigration policies cost this woman her life.”

Related: Illegal Alien Terrorist Weaponizes Vehicle on ICE, Gets Shot

Fox's Bill Melugin initially shared the graphic video of the murder, but X has since removed the video, claiming it violated the platform's rules.

This man received special treatment and protection from the Biden administration to ensure he could stay in the country. If authorities had deported Joachim when the judge issued the deportation order, that innocent gas station clerk would be alive today. The Biden administration is quite literally complicit in her murder.

And don't forget to blame all the Congressional Democrats who are currently denying paychecks to employees of the many Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sub-agencies in order to protect illegal alien criminals like Joachim. The Democrat Party has literally made rewarding bloody crimes a key part of their platform. They are so despicable there is no adequate way to express it.

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There's no reason for Democrats to go out of their way to protect illegal alien criminals unless they want to spread chaos, terrorize Americans, and shift population to rig Electoral College and Congressional apportionment in their favor. What rational justification could the Biden administration offer to give TPS to Joachim? None. But it cost an innocent stranger her life.

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