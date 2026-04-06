ICE Requests Custody of Child Abuser Who Killed Elderly Couple

A convicted child abuser caused a fatal crash that took the lives of two elderly Americans in Arkansas. Now Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is lobbying for custody of the criminal illegal alien.

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Jose Luis Gomez should never have entered the USA, nor should authorities have allowed him to remain, not only because he is an illegal alien, but because he is a serial criminal with two different convictions for pedophilic sex and child abuse. But despite the criminal convictions, Gomez remained in the United States, and an Arkansas couple paid the price.

Motorcyclists and spouses 70-year-old Michael Cordes and 67-year-old Freda Cordes died after Gomez caused a crash for which he two faces charges of negligent homicide and a charge of driving while impaired or intoxicated (DWI).

DETAINER ISSUED AGAINST CONVICTED CHILD SEX PREDATOR IN CONNECTION WITH NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE & DUI CHARGES



Jose Luis Gomez, a serial criminal illegal alien, is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and DWI in connection with a crash that killed husband-and-wife… pic.twitter.com/yjKtXDxOoe — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) April 5, 2026

ICE added in its X post from April 4, “Gomez should not have been in this country. He was convicted in 2016 of ORAL SEX WITH A CHILD UNDER 16 and was sentenced to two years in prison. Plus, he was convicted of felony CRUELTY TOWARD A CHILD after being charged in 2013.”

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ICE issued a detainer request for Gomez with the Benton County detention facility in hopes that the facility will not release the dangerous illegal alien back onto the streets.

Benton County, Ark., is not a sanctuary county, and Republicans run it, so hopefully ICE has a chance of seeing its detainer request honored, unlike detainer requests for murderous illegal aliens in such deep-blue areas as Fairfax County, Va., and California.

When local outlet KNWA Fox24 first covered the Benton County crash, it referred to Gomez as a "45-year-old man" but did not state that he was an illegal alien, though it did acknowledge multiple paragraphs into the article that ICE was seeking custody of Gomez. "A 2001 Chevy Tahoe turned left into the path of an oncoming 1989 Harley-Davidson, killing the motorcycle’s driver ... and passenger," the outlet wrote, as if the Tahoe were the murderer instead of the driver of the Tahoe. Then again, the outlet also appears to have misspelled Gomez's name throughout the piece, so it was probably not the most reliable source. It did quote Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R-Ark.):

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Every day that Senate Democrats delay funding for DHS is another day that immigration officials cannot operate at full capacity and apprehend the violent, criminal illegals hurting our communities.

The number of illegal aliens who have caused fatal crashes within the last six months is horrifying. In fact, ICE also just lodged a detainer request for Indian illegal alien Tarsem Singh, who caused a fatal crash that killed a pregnant 17-year-old and her unborn baby while he was fleeing officers. He is one of nearly half a dozen illegal aliens — most of them truck drivers from India and also named Singh, weirdly enough — who have caused fatal collisions in multiple states.

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