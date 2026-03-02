Nine Injured in Cincinnati Nightclub Shooting

A Cincinnati nightclub shooting left nine victims wounded on Sunday, the same day as another mass shooting occurred in Texas.

WCPO ABC9 in Cincinnati reported that all the shooting victims were in “stable condition” as of early Monday, citing Cincinnati police Interim Chief Adam Hennie. The shooting occurred at East End music venue Riverfront Live along the Ohio River, the local outlet added, at around 1 a.m. on Sunday. It does not seem that police have identified the suspect responsible for the crime, and authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the criminal.

This represents the second mass shooting over the weekend, although fortunately, this one was less deadly. A Muslim migrant with a Quran murdered two people in a bar in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, the same day as the Cincinnati shooting. For some mystifying reason, the FBI is saying they don’t know yet what the motive of the Austin shooter was, even though he had a Quran with him and committed his attack right after the United States and Israel launched an operation against Iran’s terrorist regime.

It is not clear if the Cincinnati shooting has anything to do with Jihad, or rather represents a tragic crime committed by a crazy person or a dangerous homegrown criminal. Between mass illegal migration and pro-crime policies, the Democratic Party has created an environment ripe for murderous crime in the United States, hence the spike in mass shootings. Apparently, police do not yet know who the Cincinnati shooting suspect is, as noted above.

Cincinnati Interim Chief Hennie said that police responded to the shooting after a 911 call at around 1 a.m. on March 1, according to WCPO. The band Solid Gold Dancer was performing near Riverfront Live when the shooting happened, according to Fox News.

“We saw a bunch of people running from this side of the building while we were out on a break in between sets,” said band member Sam Steinher. “At first, we didn't realize the severity of the situation. But someone said that people had been firing shots off.”

There were detail officers outside the music venue at the time the shots went off, and the venue had somewhere between 500 and 600 people in it at the time. It really is rather a miracle that numerous people were not killed.

WCPO continued:

Nine people were shot and were transported to either UC Medical Center or Good Samaritan Hospital, Hennie said. All nine victims are in stable condition…On Monday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced a reward of $5,000 for any information that leads to the identification and arrest of any suspects involved in the shooting.

Hennie stated at a press conference Sunday, “I am so thankful that no one lost their lives during this horrific event early this morning.” Amen to that.

We pray for a swift recovery for all those injured in the Cincinnati shooting and that police will soon identify and arrest the individual responsible for the almost-deadly crime.

