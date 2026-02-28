Khamenei’s Palace Obliterated in U.S.-Israel Strike

The joint military strike from the United States and Israel completely destroyed murderous Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s residence, according to Israeli and American media.

“Operation Epic Fury” certainly took out some Iranian leaders, including reportedly the leader of the mass-murdering, terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and it might even have taken out the ruler of Iran.

Israeli media was circulating an unconfirmed report that Khamenei himself was killed in the strike, although other international sources are claiming that the terrorist dictator was only injured and managed to evacuate. But even if he has to flee the country and his government collapses, that will be a major victory as well, and not just for the Persian people, or Israelis, but for Americans and all other countries whose people have been killed by Iranian-backed terrorists.

The Times of Israel briefly reported Saturday:

Channel 12, quoting unnamed Israeli sources, says the palace of Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei has been completely destroyed. It says it is not clear whether Khamenei was present. It also says all of Iran’s key leaders were targeted in the strikes so far today.

The New York Times’ Christiaan Triebert posted on X a photo that he claimed was satellite imagery of Khamenei’s compound destroyed in the U.S.-Israeli strike:

We obtained the first known satellite image of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's compound in Tehran. There are several destroyed buildings. While the current whereabouts of Iran's supreme leader are unknown, the compound is generally used as his official residence. 🛰️📸: @Airbus pic.twitter.com/48krjclMBL — Christiaan Triebert (@trbrtc) February 28, 2026

The full extent of damage and the number of Iranian leaders killed in the strike are not yet publicly confirmed, as United States and Israeli authorities work to establish certainty about the effects of their operation.

Post-strike, exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi is hoping that he can finally regain his father‘s throne, as so many of the Persian people want him to do. “Decisive moments lie before us. The assistance that the President of the United States had promised to the brave people of Iran has now arrived. This is a humanitarian intervention, and its target is the Islamic Republic, its apparatus of repression, and its machinery of killing — not the country and great nation of Iran,” Pahlavi said.

He added said he would communicate to his people if and when they should rise up to take charge of their country, and told President Donald Trump, “The people of Iran are your natural allies and the allies of the free world, and they will not forget your assistance during the most difficult period of Iran’s contemporary history.” If we can only avoid Qatar and other Middle Eastern Islamic dictatorships stepping in to save the Iranian regime from collapse once again, Persia could actually become an American ally.

The Iranians have issued counterstrikes against an American base in Saudi Arabia and other targets in their fellow Muslim countries in the Middle East. The Gulf states with U.S. bases and American naval vessels are reportedly under attack. U.S. officials have yet to confirm if the Fifth Fleet headquarters was actually hit. Fox News reported that there were no casualties from the strike near the headquarters.

Pray for all American troops across the Middle East today, and that the Islamic regime in Iran is in its death throes.

