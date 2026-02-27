U.S. Embassy Jerusalem Tells Non-Emergency Personnel to Leave Due to Terrorism

The United States Embassy in Jerusalem, Israel, is telling nonemergency personnel and staff to leave amid terror threats, attacks, and civil unrest both in Jerusalem and in Judea and Samaria, which, for some reason, the U.S. government is still incorrectly referring to as the “West Bank.”

An official X post states, “On February 27, 2026, the Department of State authorized the departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel and family members of U.S. government personnel from Mission Israel due to safety risks.” The U.S. Embassy Jerusalem warned that it might also restrict or prohibit government employees and family members from other parts of Israel, Judea and Samaria, and Old City Jerusalem (which, unfortunately, is predominantly Muslim).

The newly updated travel advisory from the embassy also urges:

Reconsider Travel To: • Israel due to terrorism and civil unrest • West Bank due to terrorism and civil unrest Do Not Travel To: • Gaza due to terrorism and armed conflict and within 11.3 km/7 miles of the Gaza Periphery • Northern Israel within 4 kilometers/2.5 miles of the Lebanese and Syrian borders due to continued military presence and activity • The Egyptian border within 2.4km/1.5 miles, except for the Taba crossing, which is open

It is currently the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which is always a time for Muslims to increase their terrorist attacks, particularly on Jews and Christians. And the reality is that the Muslim jihadis must be feeling very good about their future right now. After all, Palestinian terrorists committed the worst day’s massacre of Jews since the Holocaust on Oct. 7, 2023; Hamas subsequently tortured many of their hostages to death, including babies; and Hezbollah absolutely devastated towns in northern Israel.

And yet after all of that, the Palestinian Authority is still in power, Hamas is consolidating its power, Hamas’s ally Qatar is making decisions for running Gaza, and Gaza will be receiving billions of dollars from America and other countries to rebuild. Why change the pattern of terrorism? It’s been extraordinarily successful.

🚨 TERROR ATTACK THWARTED IN KFAR SABA



Last week, Israeli police arrested a Palestinian terrorist who was released in the 2011 Shalit deal outside of the G Mall in Kfar Saba.



The terrorist from Gaza was in Israel illegally and tried to enter the shopping center under a fake… pic.twitter.com/uHw5zqx2rC — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) February 18, 2026

If you reward terrorism, you have to expect that more terrorism will occur. And the very fact that the United States government is still referring to Judea and Samaria as the West Bank, which is a deceptive and ridiculous Muslim propaganda term, illustrates to me that we are willfully determined not to acknowledge reality. The so-called Palestinians have absolutely no right to any of Judea and Samaria, and what they control there was generously given to them by Israel.

All the Palestinians have done with that land is persecute Christians within cities like Bethlehem and use the territory to launch constant terrorist attacks on Israelis from within Israeli territory. That is why Israelis sometimes have to fight back against attacks in Judea and Samaria, which appears to be happening now. The Palestinians in Judea and Samaria tend to be even more overwhelmingly pro-genocidal jihad than those in Gaza, which is saying something, because altogether about 80% of Palestinians still supported jihad to wipe out Israel as of October 2025. Until and unless Western governments stop rewarding Palestinian terrorism, the terrorism will continue.

