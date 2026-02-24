Identity of Ambulance-Stealing Anti-ICE Terrorist Revealed

The suspect in the Idaho attempted terrorist attack against Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices, using a stolen ambulance, is now in custody.

Sarah Elizabeth George has a very normal name, but a very abnormal sense of right and wrong. Or rather, she has fallen for the violent and pernicious propaganda of Democrat politicians and media to such a degree that she really believed she would be a heroine if she stole an ambulance, loaded it with accelerants, and attempted to set a DHS/ICE facility on fire. Leftist women are a curse on this country.

Breaking: Federal and local authorities have arrested the suspect accused of attempting to carry out an arson terror attack on the DHS/ICE office in Idaho.



Sarah Elizabeth George, 43, of Boise, allegedly staged gas cans, stole an ambulance, and intentionally crashed through the… pic.twitter.com/zCDK7hZVNd — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) February 24, 2026

George stole the ambulance from St. Luke’s Meridian Hospital, where a crew had just been using it to transport a patient. Authorities have charged her under two federal legal provisions, 18 U.S.C 844F1 and 844I, both of which carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. The first-mentioned provision states:

Whoever maliciously damages or destroys, or attempts to damage or destroy, by means of fire or an explosive, any building, vehicle, or other personal or real property in whole or in part owned or possessed by, or leased to, the United States, or any department or agency thereof, or any institution or organization receiving Federal financial assistance, shall be imprisoned for not less than 5 years and not more than 20 years, fined under this title, or both.

Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea announced that five days of “good old-fashioned police work” going door-to-door helped them identify and track down George. The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms assisted local police with the investigation.

Ominously, George reportedly posted an AI image of the White House on fire Feb. 18 — the day of her attack — on social media with the caption, “If it can be destroyed by truth then it should be destroyed; it was built in lies anyways.” Since she was in Idaho and not Washington D.C., she opted for trying to set federal offices ablaze instead.

After stealing the ambulance, George stopped to put gas cans and a plastic bag in the vehicle. Basterrechea explained, “The suspect took that ambulance and drove it into the Portico North building, where they had also staged gasoline and poured gasoline inside of the ambulance as well as on the floor, outside of the ambulance, in what we believe was an attempt to burn the building.” Fortunately, George did not succeed in her incendiary plans, and no federal officers were killed or even apparently injured.

Surveillance footage showed George buying the gas cans and lighter fluid at Walmart, and police have since obtained the receipt. Police even obtained footage and loyalty card information from a local gas station where George filled up the cans with gasoline, according to Fox News.

I previously noted when the attack first occurred that using ambulances to commit violent attacks is a long-time terrorist tactic, used, for example, by Hamas in Gaza and Israel. It is evil but brilliant, using a vehicle that has special privileges due to its use in emergency aid for the purpose of ending lives rather than saving them. It is no coincidence that American leftists feel such a kinship with Islamic terrorists in Gaza and around the world. They might have very different religious beliefs, but they all agree that one should kill those with whom one disagrees.

