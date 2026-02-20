Terrorism: Stolen Ambulance Driven Into DHS Office in Idaho

A suspect is under investigation for allegedly stealing and rigging an ambulance before driving into the Department of Homeland Security offices in Idaho.

Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea said the suspect had gas cans waiting at the vegetation in the parking lot of the DHS facility, which the suspect put into the ambulance before driving the vehicle into the North Portico building and its DHS offices. This reported attack — fortunately, no casualties — has all the hallmarks of targeted terrorism against immigration officials.

🚨BREAKING: Ambulance stolen, loaded with staged gas cans and driven into a DHS office in Idaho in what police believe was an attempted arson attack by Domestic Terrorists to kill ICE.



This is a direct result of the continued “Nazi” rhetoric and demonization of ICE by Democrats. pic.twitter.com/Rga6uZlGTW — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) February 19, 2026

Basterrechea noted that “there has been a lot of rhetoric surrounding the Department of Homeland Security leasing office space at this location.” In other words, leftists have been engaging in extreme rhetoric and perhaps even violent protests to such an extent that eventually one of the deranged lefty thugs tried to blow the DHS personnel up. This is politically driven terrorism.

Investigators, according to Fox News, said the suspect poured accelerant inside the ambulance and also on the vehicle’s exterior, but fortunately, agents responding to the vehicular assault scared off the suspect before the accelerant ignited. Notice how cowardly and yet how murderous the unnamed terrorist was.

Police did know an ambulance was missing from St. Luke’s West hospital just before midnight on Wednesday, but seemingly did not have any good clues about its location until the suspect used it in the anti-DHS assault.

“We want to emphasize that this was a serious criminal act,” Basterrechea said. “The theft and destruction of an emergency vehicle not only created a risk to responding personnel, but it also temporarily removed a critical medical resource from the community.”

Stealing an ambulance is not only illegal and dangerous, but it is also deviously brilliant — why? Because Americans are rightly conditioned to give way to emergency vehicles and to expect such vehicles sometimes to exhibit irregular behavior and go into normally restricted areas.

In fact, it is not a new terrorist tactic to appropriate emergency vehicles. You have probably heard how Hamas makes hospitals into jihad bases, and that Hamas attacked ambulances and emergency personnel on Oct. 7, 2023, but did you know that they also use ambulances and emergency vehicles to transport terrorists and weapons? As recently as the start of this month, Israel Defense Forces leveled accusations against Hamas of continuing to use ambulances to move their terrorists and arms about in Gaza in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

It is no mistake that the same American leftists who rioted on behalf of Hamas now riot against ICE and DHS. There has been an 8,000% increase in death threats and a 1,347% in assaults on ICE because Democrats are deliberately egging on their supporters to become terrorists on behalf of illegal alien criminals. This new terrorist attack is without doubt fueled by Democrat rhetoric.

