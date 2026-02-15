War, Energy Departments Announce Nuclear Energy Initiative

The United States military and federal energy agency are collaborating in a vital and groundbreaking nuclear energy initiative.

One of the major priorities of the Trump administration has been to strengthen our energy independence, particularly after four years of the climate alarmism and energy sabotage of the Biden administration. Now the Department of War (DOW) is working with the Department of Energy (DOE) in what a Feb. 13 press release calls a “historic milestone in advancing America's nuclear energy landscape and strengthening national security.”

Advertisement

The federal government is partnering with Valar Atomics in order to bring the nuclear energy plan into fruition. The DOW press release noted that this new initiative follows President Donald Trump‘s executive order on modernizing and reforming American energy.

Today, Feb. 15, the Trump administration is transporting a next-generation nuclear reactor on a C-17 from March Air Reserve Base in California to Hill Air Force Base in Utah. After that, the reactor will travel to Utah San Rafael Energy Lab (USREL) in Orangeville, Utah, where it will be evaluated and tested.

For Our VIPs: Olympic Athletes Could Use a Patriotism Lesson From Frederick Douglass

DOW plans to hold a press conference at Hill Air Force Base. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Undersecretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael Duffey will speak. They will be joined by the Utah Governor Spencer Cox and Valar Atomics CEO Isaiah Taylor.

The press release explained:

The successful delivery and installation of this reactor will unlock significant possibilities for the future of energy resilience and strategic independence for our nation's defense, showcasing an agile, innovative, and commercial-first approach to solving critical infrastructure challenges. By harnessing the power of advanced nuclear technology, we are not only enhancing our national security but championing a future of American energy dominance.

So-called “green” energy is expensive, unreliable, unprofitable, and toxic for the environment, so it is obvious that this cannot be the energy emphasis of the future. And with artificial intelligence becoming so popular, we do not have the energy capacity to meet the current demands, let alone future demands. That is part of why the Trump administration is exploring multiple options for reliable energy. The United States military, of course, is one of the federal entities that is incorporating more AI into its operations.

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: Noem, Trump Are Right: Without SAVE Act, We Won't Have a Nation Left to Save

Nuclear energy is much more cost-effective than “green” energy, though not quite so cost-effective as gas and oil, according to the World Nuclear Association. While building nuclear power plants can be costly, once they are functioning, they are a much better option than so-called renewables are, and likely to last longer.

Ultimately, this new DOE-DOW initiative is part of a larger effort across the federal government to use reliable energy rather than options that have only woke ideology to recommend them.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of federal reforms and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.