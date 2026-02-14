I asked Google’s artificial intelligence chatbot Gemini if U.S. Olympic athletes should refrain from talking politics, and, while acknowledging arguments to the contrary, the AI argued at length that woke opinions such as LGBTQ ideology and “climate change” can be connected to vital human rights, and thus ought to be highlighted.

Advertisement

Indeed, Gemini’s response illustrates how AI from woke companies can sound deceptively balanced, and yet still be based on a woke worldview. Even while stating multiple arguments against politicizing the Olympics, Gemini’s answers were all founded on several biased assumptions, such as the threat of supposed racial inequality, the so-called reality of climate change, the alleged threat of anti-LGBTQ discrimination, and the necessity of defining human rights from a leftist perspective.

The chatbot did mention President Donald Trump‘s criticism of the athletes under the section about the “Risks” of politicizing the international sports competition. It linked to a CBS News article in doing so, and aside from one sports website, every single outlet the chatbot used as a source was a leftist mainstream source, including TIME, Axios, and the Los Angeles Times.

For example, Gemini’s answer contained the following section (note the baked-in leftist bias):

3. The Argument for Speaking Out Many athletes argue that their identity and their politics are inseparable from their performance: • Human Rights over "Politics": Many athletes view their statements not as "partisan politics" but as advocacy for basic human rights or social justice. • The Power of the Platform: Athletes have a massive global audience for a very short window. For many, staying silent feels like a wasted opportunity to highlight issues like climate change, racial equality, or LGBTQ+ rights. • Personal Authenticity: As figure skater Amber Glenn noted in 2026, politics affect everyday lives. Athletes often feel that pretending to be "neutral" is a form of dishonesty when they are wearing a flag that represents complex, and sometimes painful, realities back home.

Advertisement

But Amber Glenn got political specifically because she wants to babble about LGBTQ propaganda. She claimed the Trump administration had created a “hard time” for LGBTQ-identifying people. This is a purely partisan perspective, based on a lot of lies. She’s not a heroine for saying something like that; she simply reduced her athletic skill to an excuse for promoting personal political opinions.

Read Also: Antifa Mob Murders Young Frenchman in Lyon

Gemini mentioned Glenn again under the “Risks” section, and again bias was apparent. It linked to an NBC affiliate and promoted Glenn’s assertions that she received “hate,” that is, criticism, for her griping:

Mental Health Toll: Athletes like Amber Glenn reported receiving a "scary amount" of online threats and hate after making political comments, leading some to retreat from social media during the Games.

Gemini also mentioned Hunter Hess, the skier who had “mixed emotions” about representing the United States, and Chris Lillis, the skier “heartbroken” at Trump’s immigration enforcement. Of course, Gemini did not address how anti-ICE lies fuel violence and crime, not human rights reforms, back home. It is also worth noting that unpatriotic American athletes taint people’s view of the entire American team, even though there are multiple patriotic athletes.

Just think about these athletes being praised and petted and promoted on the world stage, some of them receiving medals that most athletes will only ever dream of having, and yet all they can think about is how they are supposedly abused or suffering discrimination. They are delusional. This is no longer the 1936 Berlin Olympics, when Jews and black Americans faced discrimination within even the American team.

Advertisement

Indeed, the only athletes at the 2026 Olympics who seem to have an excuse for complaining of discrimination are the Israeli bobsled team who were robbed, and yet they have been proudly patriotic and optimistic. If only the American athletes mentioned above were as grateful to their country for giving them this fabulous opportunity.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of the Olympics and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.