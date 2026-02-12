Schmitt: Dems Will Vote to Shut Down DHS Then Fly to Europe on Taxpayer Money

In despicably oligarchical fashion, congressional Democrats are planning to vote to defund the Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration, leaving Americans in the lurch, before flying off to an elitist international conference.

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) says that American voters’ blood would “boil” if they had all the behind-the-scenes perspective on Congressional Democrats’ machinations that he has.

If people really knew what was going on in DC their blood would boil



Democrats are about to vote to shut down DHS, & TSA today and then fly off to the Munich Security Conference & trash American foreign policy in Europe on the taxpayers’ dime



It’s total BS and shouldn’t happen pic.twitter.com/B8O2aA2mCx — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) February 12, 2026

Then again, Democrats still have the same mentality they did when they were slave owners, which is that other people owe them money and labor, and they themselves are so superior that whatever they do is justified. They feel no more guilt at flying to the Munich Security Conference on the taxpayer's dime than they did about shielding countless illegal alien criminals who raped, robbed, and murdered innocent Americans.

Schmitt is certainly fed up with his leftist colleagues, and for good reason. “You know what would make people's blood boil [is] if they knew it was actually going on here,” he said angrily in a video posted to X. “The Democrats are about to shut down the Department of Homeland Security budget bill, which includes, by the way, that appropriations bill includes money for FEMA and TSA.”

As we saw during the absolutely horrendous Biden administration's mismanagement of the aftermath of floods and fires, the last people you can expect to care about making FEMA most serviceable to Americans are the Democrats. So long as they can defund immigration enforcement, which deprives them of illegal voters and cheap labor, they don’t care who else has to suffer.

Schmitt is particularly galled at the current crisis because, as he said, the Democrats are “gonna shut that [bill] down and then get to fly to Munich on the taxpayer dime and trash President Trump's foreign policy to Europeans.” That is the only thing that Democrats do effectively — trash their opponents.

Sen. Schmitt was very emphatic. “They should not be going to Europe. This shouldn't be happening. It's ridiculous. They're, you know, using this policy debate to hold up funding. If you want to have your ridiculous proposals, your 21 point plan that kneecaps ICE, it'll lose, but let's have the policy debate. You don't get to hold up funding for that, and we should say ‘hell no’ to it. Period.”

Unfortunately, not all Republican senators are quite as on fire with enthusiasm for disappointing Democrats as Schmitt is. Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) is facing increasing criticism for a number of reasons, including from his fellow senators.

In any case, it is perfectly true that Democrats are bound and determined to sabotage federal immigration enforcement at all costs. They also don’t intend to allow their duty to interfere with luxurious trips abroad, especially if those trips mean a public forum for lying about both their policies and GOP policies.

