BREAKING: Benghazi Terrorist Extradited to U.S. to Face Justice

A terrorist accused of participating in the deadly 2012 Benghazi terror attack is now under arrest in American custody.

The abandonment of an American ambassador and the brave men who died defending him at the diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, is one of the worst and enduring stains on the corrupt Obama administration, particularly on Hillary Clinton. But more than 13 years later, the Trump administration has a bombshell announcement about one of the terrorists, because it is much better to bring justice late than never.

The world knows that if you kill an American citizen in an act of terrorism,



We will hunt you down. pic.twitter.com/Is00giHrlo — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 6, 2026

FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi made the announcement about Zubayr Al-Bakoush both at a White House press briefing and on X. Bondi said, “We have never forgotten those heroes, and we have never stopped seeking justice for that crime against our nation. In fact, from day one, Kash and Dan [Bongino] would sit in meetings and say, 'we're going to get 'em,' and they did.” Bongino recently left his position at the FBI to return to his podcast.

Patel emphasized that Donald Trump himself never forgot about the tragedy at Benghazi and never stopped wishing to bring the perpetrators to justice. The FBI director warned other terrorists, “If you kill an American citizen in an act of terrorism, we will hunt you down. We will bring you to justice, and you will face justice here in America—not in another court and not in any other proceeding around the world.”

Now, if only the Justice Department and the FBI were willing to hold the Obama officials responsible for not preventing the massacre accountable, particularly Hillary Clinton, then we would truly know that we live in a country with blind and objective justice.

