Iran, Nigeria, DRC, and Kenya: Deadly Persecution of Christians Goes On

Recent massacres in Nigeria, Iran, the DRC, and Kenya, a new law in Nicaragua, along with heartbreaking attacks in Ethiopia and India, all highlight the continuing crisis of global Christian persecution.

While Nigeria has for years held the horrifying title of most deadly country in the world for Christians, the protests in Iran and consequent bloody crackdown rival the genocide ongoing in Nigeria, though the exact numbers of murdered protesters and Christians specifically are not known (Christians are a very small percent of the population there). Sadly, most of the West seems ignorant of or indifferent to the plight of persecuted Christians from around the world.

Even Iranian health officials admitted to TIME about a week ago that some 30,000 protesters perished in the streets over just two days during the Islamic regime’s crackdown. But the true death toll — according to Persian influencers with sources inside the country — could be up to twice that high, and of course, officials do not want to admit the truth.

Crown Prince @PahlaviReza:



“More than 12,000 Iranians were massacred in 48 hours. One murder every 14 seconds. Khamenei's killers even hunted the wounded protesters in hospitals and executed them in cold blood.”pic.twitter.com/4mVtdl6clK — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) January 17, 2026

We may never know for certain the exact number of Persian dead, but we do know that Christians participated in the protests and were arrested or killed. The Foundation for Defense of Democracies reported that executions of protesters continued into this week, with regime terrorists even killing protesters in hospitals.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) last Sunday, Muslim Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) slaughtered 25 villagers in the farming community of Apakolu, during a night attack, according to International Christian Concern (ICC). One farmer described the nightmarish scene, “They moved from door to door, executing civilians without mercy and burning houses.”

A mother of four managed to hide her family. “They told us to open (the door), or they would burn the house. I held my children’s mouths so they wouldn’t cry. When the gunshots started, I thought my heart would stop. When morning came, I found my neighbors’ dead bodies lying all over. Our village is finished,” she mourned heartrendingly.

As for Nigeria, ICC reported Jan. 27:

In the middle of the night, seven Christian men were brutally killed in a coordinated night attack on a mining site at Capitex, Kuru community, in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau state, Nigeria…Military sources confirmed that the attack occurred at about 1 a.m. on Thursday when suspected Islamic Fulani militias stormed the site, opening fire on miners who had remained overnight.

Meanwhile, in Kenya, al-Shabab terrorists murdered Stephen Musili, a teacher at Halugho Primary School in Garissa County. Christian schools are often targets of al-Shabab, ICC explained. ICC also highlighted a devastating December attack on a Catholic mission in Ethiopia, and a Hindu mob in India that forced a Christian pastor to eat cow dung.

Christian persecution exists in our hemisphere too, and indeed Nicaragua’s crackdown on the Catholic Church is getting worse. Breitbart reported that the Communist Nicaraguan government no longer allows priests in the León and Chinandega dioceses to go from door-to-door to conduct evangelization missions. Clergy must stay in their parishes and not go out to talk about the Gospel with others, the government insisted. Christian persecution is closer to home than most Americans realize.

