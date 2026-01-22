Trump Thinks U.S. Will Have ‘Total Access’ to Greenland at ‘No Cost’

While the deal between the United States and NATO regarding Danish-controlled Greenland is not finalized, Donald Trump is already optimistically predicting that the USA will have total access to the strategically located and resource-rich land.

The president spoke with Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo on January 22, predicting, “It's really being negotiated now, the details of it. But essentially, it's total access. It's — there's no end, there's no time limit.” He obviously feels very optimistic about his negotiations with European nations, including Denmark, on the contentious subject.

Trump spoke from Davos, Switzerland, where he is attending the World Economic Forum conference.

On Wednesday, the president announced on Truth Social that he and NATO had reached the framework of a deal for Greenland:

Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region. This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations. Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st. Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland. Further information will be made available as discussions progress. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and various others, as needed, will be responsible for the negotiations — They will report directly to me. Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

While NATO governments have blustered about their resistance to Trump over Greenland previously, the reality is that America pays their defense bills and protects them, leaving them few options to oppose us. It is not as if Italy or Denmark or France could actually raise an army, nor could they continue to be fiscally irresponsible without assistance from American taxpayers. Which is rather a sad reflection from our point of view, that we spend billions of dollars to help out completely ungrateful foreigners.

Earth Science Prof. Jonathan Paul described Greenland as “the largest island on Earth, [which] possesses some of the richest stores of natural resources anywhere in the world.” Among these are “critical raw materials” used in manufacturing such items as lithium batteries, oil, and natural gas. Figuratively speaking, Greenland is a gold mine for whichever country has the most access to it and its resources.

Besides that, Greenland is also strategically located. As Trump has warned, Russia or China will probably make a move for Greenland in the relatively near future if it is not under U.S. protection. Trump dreams of building a “Golden Dome” missile defense system in Greenland.

As the details of the deal fall into place, more details will become available.

