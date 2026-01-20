Two Portland Police Shot, Suspect at Large

A burly man in a black hoodie randomly shot two Portland police officers Monday night before making his escape.

The Portland Police Department (PPD) did release a photo of the individual they believe to be the shooter, a large white man with a hoodie and backpack who seems to have a gaiter neck mask pulled up over his chin. As of this morning, the two injured police officers, the victims of the shooting, were receiving treatment in the hospital and had not died. Portland is a Democrat-run city plagued by crime and often the scene of violent political activism, including lately a good deal of anti-ICE activity.

Portland Police have released a screenshot of the gunman who shot two officers and escaped. https://t.co/07e90oKv19 pic.twitter.com/fqZUf9MeW4 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 20, 2026

PPD has been posting updates and stated that tactical teams are searching for the suspect. The initial search in Sullivan's Gulch Neighborhood did not assist the investigation or turn up clues as to the whereabouts of the shooting suspect.

It is important to note that while riots in Portland against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have caused a great deal of violence, there is no indication as yet that this shooting is connected to the leftist domestic terrorism (other than the apparent resemblance of the suspect to many leftist protesters’ outfits).

As a matter of fact, Portland city officials have ordered police not to help federal immigration officers multiple times, a disturbing policy which Police Chief Bob Day defended, even after many dozens of attacks on ICE. Unfortunately, Portland has many other criminals as well, besides leftist rioters, both illegal aliens and homegrown. Indeed, it has countless serial criminals.

According to PPD, the shooting occurred as follows:

On Monday, January 19, 2026 at 8:21 p.m., Portland Police Officers assigned to North Precinct responded to the area of Northeast 21st Avenue and Northeast Clackamas Street to a report of a threat with weapon call. Officers arrived and located the suspect on Northeast Clackamas Street between Northeast 16thAvenue and Northeast 17th Avenue. The suspect fired shots at the officers, striking two of them. The officers were transported to the hospital by ambulance, treated, and their conditions are stable.

The suspect ran off then without any police officers detaining him.

The PPD Homicide Unit is leading the investigation, and the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) responded to the scene and locked down the area while searching for the suspect, whom they did not find.

Democrats have created a very dangerous political climate just now, ripe for violent attacks on and shootings of law enforcement. True, some police departments like PPD have refused to assist federal immigration officers, but Democrats have spent years vilifying all law enforcement, so career criminals and even rioters are not likely to make a distinction. If they see an officer in uniform, they will have a trigger reaction.

Hopefully, the injured police officers make a full recovery, and PPD eventually catches up with the shooter — before he commits any more crimes.

