U.S. Economic Growth Strongly Outpaces Other Nations Despite Tariff Hysteria

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick celebrated the fact that the U.S. economy not only showed healthy growth, but also far outstripped growth in foreign nations. So much for the tariff hysteria.

While many of us might still be struggling to find jobs or housing, signs point to a more hopeful future. For the third quarter of 2025, the U.S. economy grew by more than 4%, while other nations—frequently cited for their objections to or negotiations over tariffs—did not do even half so well. Tariffs aren’t hurting America; they’re helping.

Secretary Lutnick on the amazing 4.3% GDP growth:



"We’ve got more jobs, lower energy costs, and lower interest rates coming. This is the Golden Age ahead. 4.3% this quarter means Americans, on average, are making more money—more money in their pocketbooks. And that makes for a… pic.twitter.com/WNHHuBULrl — U.S. Commerce Dept. (@CommerceGov) December 24, 2025

While on Fox Business, Lutnick enthusiastically explained, “Just look at the whole world out there in the third quarter, the United Kingdom grew 0.1%. The European Union grew 0.4%, and Japan fell 0.6%. Donald Trump's economy grew — the United States of America, the biggest economy in the world — 4.3%.”

The great news is that this economic growth doesn’t just affect wealthy businessmen. It also helps out ordinary citizens, who struggled so much during four years of Bidenomics. “What that means is that Americans, overall, all of us are going to earn 4.3% more money. We're making a raise. It's a simple way to do it. We've got more jobs, lower energy costs, and lower interest rates coming. This is the Golden Age coming,” Lutnick optimistically predicted.

As Lutnick noted, this news is just in time for Christmas, always an expensive time of year. “4.3% this quarter means Americans, on average, are making more money, more money in their pocketbooks. That makes for a great Christmas,” the commerce secretary concluded.

If you live in a Republican state, the economic news is even better, because state leaders have assisted the Trump administration in building up the economy, instead of sabotaging the growth with woke and socialist policies.

The Trump White House boasted on Dec. 23:

State and local economic conditions and policies lead to deviations in inflation from the national average. For example, if local housing supply is relatively inelastic, then monetary or fiscal expansions translate more into local price increases than into quantities increases, generating more inflation in housing rents than in otherwise similar locations with more elastic supply. This report documents that across various measures of inflation, aggregation, and political categorization, liberal states as well as cities inside liberal states have observed higher inflation rates in the past year than their conservative counterparts.

That’s why Democrat-run states like California and New York keep losing residents while Republican-run states like Texas and Florida attract new business and residents. That trend will only increase in the coming years, depleting blue states’ tax base and shifting wealth to states less eager to punish success with awful fiscal and economic agendas.

Thus, while recovering from the economic crisis of COVID-19 lockdowns and the Biden administration will take time, already progress is significant.

