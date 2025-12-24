DOGE Saved U.S. Taxpayers $214 Billion This Year

One of the major promises of Donald Trump‘s campaign was that he was going to cut government spending and identify massive amounts of waste and fraud. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has followed through on that promise in a big way.

With our national debt at $38.5 trillion and rising every second, it has long been obvious that drastic changes were needed. But for many years, Republicans have been complaining about government spending without actually trying to address the problem in a meaningful way. In fact, they often fuel the problem. While the DOGE savings for this year are not sufficient to solve the crisis, they are an excellent start toward restoring fiscal responsibility. We can only hope we will see a great many more cuts in the next few years.

DOGE numbers that Fox Business shared reveal $214 billion that the newly created department slashed from federal spending this year. DOGE estimated that it saved American taxpayers $61 billion in contract cancellations alone. The cancelled 13,000 agreements included a $3.9 billion aircraft maintenance money-drainer and health service pacts that accounted for billions of dollars without actually improving health.

🚨 A WIN! DOGE just hit $214,000,000,000.00 in taxpayer savings in only 11 months!



That's $1,329 for every taxpaying American.



Elon and team delivering America a win! !pic.twitter.com/s33BjKLKJY — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 22, 2025

Besides contracts, DOGE also tossed out $49 billion in grants, which included unjustifiable, unconstitutional, and unnecessary foreign aid nonsense. DOGE furthermore helped government agencies to streamline their processes, sell their assets, reduce interest, and identify and cut fraud.

The government estimated that every American taxpayer had a savings of $1,329 thanks to DOGE, a hopeful sign that the administration could reduce taxes rather than increase them, as big government advocates are always trying to do.

DOGE provided an update on contracts on Monday:

Over the last 5 days, agencies terminated and descoped 55 wasteful contracts with a ceiling value of $863M and savings of $261M, including a $1.6M HUD support management contract to “provide coherent, accurate, comprehensive, timely and current digital news”, and a $4.5M HHS consulting contract for the “coordination of quality and public reporting programs and websites”.

Whenever there is that much jargon in the title of a contract, you know it is simply money laundering.

DOGE had similarly good news on Dec. 15 for its contracts update:

Over the last 5 days, agencies terminated and descoped 55 wasteful contracts with a ceiling value of $1.6B and savings of $233M, including a $3.1M DoE professional support contract for “customized help and expertise on energy resilience for states”, and a $2.4M DoW consulting contract for “strategic transformation & enterprise project support”.

As mentioned above, $214 billion in savings will not halt the looming national financial crisis, but this is only the beginning of DOGE’s work. If they could save American taxpayers so much money in less than a year, imagine how much they could save us by the end of Donald Trump‘s term in office.

Thank you to DOGE for giving American taxpayers such a wonderful Christmas present, and here’s to many more.

