House Passes Act to Screen Unaccompanied Minors Despite Major Dem Opposition

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the Kayla Hamilton Act, named for the victim of an illegal alien murderer, although 200 Democrats voted against it.

The act requires further screening for illegal aliens who entered the United States as unaccompanied minors, like the MS-13 gang member who raped and murdered Kayla. Just think about how despicable it is that the majority of House Democrats voted against this legislation. Of course, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) also previously referred to Kayla Hamilton as a “random dead person,” so it appears the Democrats lived down to their own lowest possible level.

Just the News listed a mere seven Democrats who voted for the act and the safety of Americans going forward: "The seven Democratic lawmakers are Reps. Adam Gray of California; Jared Golden of Maine; Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington; Don Davis of North Carolina; Vicente Gonzalez and Henry Cuellar of Texas; and Laura Gillen of New York."

Democrats truly don’t care how many illegal aliens rape and kill Americans, so long as they get cheap labor and rigged elections in exchange.

Today, House Republicans passed the vital Kayla Hamilton Act.



Kayla Hamilton was brutally raped and murdered in her own home by an MS-13 gang member who crossed our border. This tragedy is a direct result of the Biden Administration's failure to properly vet illegal aliens they… pic.twitter.com/zahSeuXapF — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) December 16, 2025

Walter Xavier Martinez was only 16 when he so heinously and tortuously ended 20-year-old Kayla Hamilton’s life in 2022. Martinez was affiliated with the MS-13 gang, which the Trump administration has since designated as a foreign terrorist organization.

The Kayla Hamilton Act, if the Senate passes it and the president signs it into law, would require the Department of Health and Human Services to screen unaccompanied minors for gang tattoos and place them in federal facilities if they do have them, according to Just the News. Besides that, unaccompanied minors will no longer be allowed to be placed with illegal aliens as sponsors, and all adults in a sponsor household would have to pass a background check before having a minor released to them.

But Democrats are so complicit in human trafficking that they don’t want any of those checks to happen. The Biden administration lost track of around 350,000 children thanks to the open borders illegal immigration crisis.

Today, the U.S. House voted on The Kayla Hamilton Act, which will require extensive background checks on unaccompanied minors entering the U.S. illegally, including criminal history requests, reviews for gang indicators & vetting of adult sponsors



201 Democrats voted against it. pic.twitter.com/SRPXdP0RjP — America (@america) December 17, 2025

Kayla’s mother affectionately referred to her daughter as having talked “a mile a minute, like a hummingbird. She loved animals, especially her cat, Oreo. She cared about the homeless, she loved her mom, and she treasured her family and friends. She loved God and loved going to church. She loved her birthday and Christmas, she loved the beach and the pool and swimming. Her voice and laugh carried across the room… she loved music.”

But for Democrats, her life was not valuable.

