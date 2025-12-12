Feds Catch MS-13 Quadruple Killer

Federal immigration authorities just arrested a terrorist gang member wanted for a quadruple homicide. No doubt Democrats will be devastated.

Honduran illegal alien Gerson Emir Cuadra Soto is known as “Fantasma” with the La Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang, which Donald Trump designated a foreign terrorist organization. Cuadra Soto is wanted for killing four people back in his home country of Honduras, but he was skipping justice by living in the United States, which he entered during the Biden administration, and where he obtained a driver’s license.

And according to DHS, the foreign gang member was not only involved in that particular quadruple killing, but he was also part of an assassination squad back in his home country. These are the scumbags whom the Biden administration deliberately allowed in, whom leftist states protected, and whom Democrats continue to defend. Cuadra Soto’s arrest was announced almost at the same time as counterterrorism official Joe Kent stated that the Biden administration allowed at least 18,000 terrorists into the United States.

The Dec. 11 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press release explained that Cuadra Soto apparently bribed his way out of the Honduran prison after being charged in relation to the quadruple homicide.

After illegally entering America via the wide-open southern border in 2022, Cuadra Soto was able to obtain a driver’s license from the woke state of California. DHS law enforcement partners, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the FBI collaborated to find and arrest the MS-13 criminal in Grand Island, Neb., earlier this week.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin celebrated the killer’s arrest as a victory for Americans’ security. “Gerson Emir Cuadra Soto, AKA ‘Fantasma,’ might think he’s a ghost, but our heroic law enforcement found this hideous MS-13 murderer from Honduras hiding out in Nebraska,” she boasted.

“This sick monster was wanted for four homicides and involved in an assassination squad in Honduras,” McLaughlin continued. “He bribed his way out of a prison in Honduras and thought he could hide in American communities. Think again. Now thanks to our brave law enforcement, this cold-blooded killer is off our streets. President Trump and Secretary Noem will not allow MS-13 gang members to terrorize American citizens.”

It is worth remembering that Cuadra Soto is hardly an isolated case of a dangerous illegal alien who obtained a driver’s license from California. Multiple states issued licenses to illegal aliens, with some even issuing commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs), although California has attracted particular attention for the number of licenses it issued.

California issued at least 17,000 CDLs to “dangerous foreign drivers.” Altogether, the state reportedly issued a million licenses to illegal aliens as of 2023. How many other killers and terrorists like Cuadra Soto were able to obtain licenses illegally and move around the United States without Democrat authorities caring for a second about their criminal records?

Illegal alien drivers caused at least two deadly crashes this year, with the Indian truck drivers having received their licenses from California. An Uzbek terrorist was also found driving trucks in Kansas with a Pennsylvania license last month. And illegal alien drivers killed both a high school student and an 11-year-old in California. The state’s authorities then refused to give up the killers.

The Biden administration‘s border crisis was truly of gargantuan proportions.

