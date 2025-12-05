Work Permits Cut From 5 Years to 18 Months

The Trump administration is drastically reducing the length of time for foreigners’ work permits within the USA. Now it’s time to end the H-1B visa program.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) posted a Wall Street Journal article on Friday, announcing the change to work permit duration. This is the latest in a string of immigration reforms enacted by the Trump administration following the shooting of two National Guardsmen in D.C. just before Thanksgiving by an Afghan illegal.

USCIS Director Joe Edlow said that the purpose of the reduction is to ensure the federal government can re-vet and reassess foreign workers more often. He also confirmed that the move was in response to the D.C. shooting.

“It’s clear that USCIS must enforce more frequent vetting of aliens,” Edlow told WSJ. “All aliens must remember that working in the United States is a privilege, not a right.” The Trump administration is trying to trigger reverse migration out of America, encouraging foreigners who are taking American jobs or presenting a threat to American communities to leave the country.

WSJ whined:

The shortened expiration dates for work permits will primarily affect immigrants seeking asylum or other forms of humanitarian protections, including refugees, immigrants who have won their asylum cases, or who have another form of deportation relief known as withholding of removal. The policy was expected to go into effect Thursday, and only apply to new work permits for now.

Don’t break out the tears and mourning yet. You see, the majority of those who claim refugee and asylum status do not have legitimate claims.

As of 2018, indeed, 91% of asylum seekers from Central America had bogus claims. In 2019, an Executive Office for Immigration Review determined that 86% of asylum claims were not legitimate. That means approximately nine in 10 such claims are bogus.

So don’t fall for the weeping and wailing and gnashing of teeth coming from leftist media and politicians. They are all determined to perpetuate the lie that Americans are either too lazy or too stupid to work manually; therefore, foreigners have to do all such jobs, even as Americans struggle to find jobs.

Ironically, in griping about the change, WSJ claimed that meatpacking plants will not be able to survive without foreign labor. This summer, an ICE raid at a meatpacking plant in Nebraska triggered an immediate flood of eager American workers rushing to apply for the newly opened jobs. Many companies specifically try to hire foreign workers rather than Americans who want the jobs because the foreigners will accept lower wages and worse working conditions.

Many of those who obtain work permits are hard-working people who are trying to follow the law. But there are also many people who are much less desirable, and in any case, we should look out for American workers first. That’s why it is a good move to continue to allow work permits, but to reduce the amount of time they last.

