School Staff Dismissed for Sexual Misconduct Can Find New Districts

Can school employees fired for sexual misconduct be hired by other schools? Yes, and they are, according to parental rights group Defending Education.

Defending Education’s Director of Outreach Erika Sanzi appeared on “National News Desk,” where she discussed how school teachers and staff fired for sexual misconduct with students but not arrested can go to a different district and be hired because their records are not publicly available. This endangers children and prevents key information sharing between school districts.

Advertisement

Sanzi said, “One huge problem in K-12 [schools] are these personnel records are sealed … [W]e see teachers who have been let go for sexual misconduct with students end up jumping to other districts because unless there's an arrest, which is public, it's sealed.”

She did emphasize that in spite of the sealed records, schools could probably do better research on potential employees, as “I don't think that these schools do their due diligence.” After all, many of these same districts promote LGBTQ sexual grooming of children. Fortunately, Sanzi added, reporters (and ordinary people concerned about this issue) “are digging and finding a ton of stuff, but I also will say that on the personnel front, things are hidden because records are sealed and that is a safeguarding problem [if] you're working with families.”

UPDATE: Teacher who was fired for s*x allegations and texting a student 28k times who was then rehired by the Dept of Education has been FIRED AGAIN. https://t.co/Ff6WYKOkRC pic.twitter.com/IZd4sKvKem — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 21, 2024

Advertisement

Related: Seattle Schools, Hospital Provide Kids ’Trans’ Paraphernalia

Besides the issue of sexual predators skipping from district to district, Sanzi discussed how in Des Moines, Iowa, the district is under investigation for racially biased practices. “I think what they're going to find is that the district is — what the district is doing is illegal, you cannot have racial quotas for hiring in a public school district,” she said. Whether in improperly assessing the past sexual misconduct of potential employees or in prioritizing applicants with a certain skin color, woke school districts put ideology first over the safety and quality education of children.

Des Moines Public Schools landed themselves in hot water after they were found to have hired an unqualified illegal alien with a previous deportation order, Ian Roberts, as superintendent. Des Moines school board chair Jackie Norris, former Michelle Obama chief of staff and current candidate for Senate, hired Roberts.

Sanzi further predicted about the Department of Justice’s investigation into Des Moines schools, “What they're also going to find there's a state law on the books causing all these districts to implement these [racist] plans. So I actually think the unconstitutionality starts at the state level, and then it, you know, moves its way into the district. I don't see how they wouldn't have to scrap the state law, basically, because otherwise the district says, ‘we're just following state law.’”

Advertisement

Our public school system is so incredibly corrupt that any parent who is able to do so should remove his children from it. Until there is significant reform and overhaul, school districts simply cannot be trusted.

Editor's Note: Help us continue to report the truth about wokeness in education and the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.