Seattle Schools, Hospital Provide Kids ’Trans’ Paraphernalia

A parental rights group is accusing Seattle Public Schools and a children’s hospital of collaborating to provide kids with supposed medical articles promoting the fiction of transgenderism.

Defending Education’s Director of Outreach Erika Sanzi appeared on “National News Desk,” where she accused Seattle Children’s Hospital of giving “transgender supplies” to Seattle Public Schools (SPS) through its gender clinic. It is unclear if students’ parents are aware of the initiative. This raises serious questions about whether Seattle students are being “gender transitioned” without parents’ knowledge, and how students are being encouraged toward “treatments” that will damage their bodily and mental health for the rest of their lives.

The gender clinic in question accepted patients as young as nine as of 2022 (it has apparently removed some information from its site since) and provided puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, both of which can cause lasting physical harm, though patients had to be legal adults for mutilating surgeries. Now, the clinic is in a collaboration with SPS to provide items that help young students play-act at being the opposite sex, according to Defending Education.

Sanzi said, “They are providing supplies to stock these, like, community lockers at the school so that a student can access … all of these.” These include “TransTape,” a product that helps bind certain body parts to give the illusion of the opposite sex. The website asks users to confirm if they’re over 18, yet SPS is reportedly providing it to kids. The company also provides specially designed underwear to force body parts to take on the shape of the opposite sex’s privates.

Read Also: School Principal Banned Staff’s Kirk ‘Freedom’ Shirts

Sanzi described TransTape and the SPS-stocked products as “nipple guards, [special] underwear, chest binders in the school, giving out to students for free so that they can, you know, have everything that they need to identify the way they want to identify a school, right? It's almost like, oh, they don't have the supplies. Maybe their parents won't give them… Maybe their parents don't know.” Otherwise, why stock the supplies at school?

Defending Education obtained this information “from public records request where we looked at emails between the clinic, the school to figure out, like, what is this relationship? I will say this is obviously egregious, but it's not taxpayer-funded, based on what I can tell … it's coming from a grant, but again, obviously wildly inappropriate. And one has to wonder really seriously what are the priorities in some ways the source of that grant as well.”

No kidding. This is out-and-out grooming. If Seattle schools and the hospital are really providing kids harmful transgender “products” without parental permission, they need to be investigated, exposed, and condemned.

