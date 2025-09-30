Department of Education Targets Fairfax Schools for Facilitating Abortions

The Trump-McMahon Department of Education (DEd.) is holding a Virginia school district to account for horrifying accusations of students being able to obtain abortions without parental knowledge or consent.

The Democrat death cult has fueled countless deaths and abuses in our country and abroad, but Fairfax County Schools’ abortion scandal particularly caught many Americans by surprise. Now the Department of Education is bringing much-needed accountability.

The allegations are that, during the 2021-2022 school year, a Centreville High School social worker scheduled an abortion appointment for a student who was only 17 at the time. The social worker even paid the required fees for the abortion clinic, and then creepily swore the girl to secrecy so the student’s parents would not find out, contrary to the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment (PPRA).

The social worker also reportedly pressured a second young student, who was falsely told she “had no other choice” but to kill her unborn baby. The worker urged the girl to go to the same clinic for an abortion procedure, but fortunately that student held out against the pressure.

Candice Jackson, the Department of Education’s Acting General Counsel. emphasized the sick, bloodthirsty ideology of a school employee who would help minors kill their babies secretively. “It shocks the conscience to learn that school personnel in Fairfax have allegedly exploited their positions of trust to push abortion services on students without parental knowledge or consent. Children do not belong to the government—decisions touching deeply held values should be made within loving families,” she said in a press release. “It is both morally unconscionable and patently illegal for school officials to keep parents in the dark about such intimate, life-altering procedures pertaining to their children.”

Jackson added, “The Trump Administration will not stand by idly as these abuses unfold in our schools. We will take swift and decisive action to put an end to this and restore parental authority, which stems from their ultimate responsibility for their children’s wellbeing.”

The Education Department is requesting all records related to such incidents and also asking whether any department funds were used in connection with student abortions. The Education Department also wants:

A copy of Fairfax’s general notice to parents notifying them of their rights under PPRA during the 2021-22 through 2025-26 school years; A copy of any policies or procedures in effect during the 2021-22 through 2025-26 school years that relate to non-emergency, invasive physical examinations or screening, and how parents were consulted in the development of such policies and procedures; Documentation of any communications, directives, or training materials provided to school staff regarding the handling of sensitive medical services, including abortion-related referrals or procedures

Abortions not only kill unborn babies in brutal fashion, but they also put women at higher risk of depression, suicide, trauma, and drug abuse.

I know families with children who attended Fairfax County schools. The thought that those families’ teens could have been talked and tricked into murdering their babies without the families knowing is appalling. Thank God the Education Department is looking to hold the school district accountable. Hopefully, such an obscene situation will never occur again, either in Fairfax or any other American county.

