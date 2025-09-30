Chicago Teachers Union Honors Cop Killer

Why are kids failing math and reading in Chicago public schools? Because their teachers aren’t educators; they’re radical Marxist activists.

The Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) posted a tribute to Assata Shakur, a “revered elder” and “leader of freedom.” Except Shakur murdered a state trooper before escaping to Communist Cuba and landing herself on the FBI’s most wanted list. These are the “heroes” Chicago teachers promote to students — not Founding Fathers, not abolitionists, not soldiers, not former slaves, but cop killers, purely on the basis of skin color.

Advertisement

Below is the union’s shameful post, glorifying a Commie murderer:

Rest in Power, Rest in Peace, Assata Shakur. 🕊️



Today we honor the life and legacy of a revolutionary fighter, a fierce writer, a revered elder of Black liberation, and a leader of freedom whose spirit continues to live in our struggle.



Assata refused to be silenced. She taught… pic.twitter.com/SsoIg7MU8w — Chicago Teachers Union (@CTULocal1) September 27, 2025

Even X Community Notes, which tends to be very woke, fact-checked CTU for the above shameless propaganda. “Assata Shakur was convicted in 1977 of 1st-degree murder in the 1973 killing of a New Jersey State Trooper and sentenced to life plus 33 years on other charges,” the Community Notes states. “She escaped to Cuba in 1979, and has been a fugitive since, listed on the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists list in 2013.” Even lefty PBS and NBC News admitted Shakur’s crimes when she died this month, and the Community Note included the links.

Read Also: New Jersey Dem Gubernatorial Candidate Nominated Her Kids to Naval Academy Slots

Meanwhile, as of November 2024, fewer than one in three Chicago public school students were able to read at their grade level, while fewer than one in five were able to do math at their elementary grade level. Focusing on 2024’s 11th graders, the statistics are even worse, with fewer than one in four reading at grade level and with math scores down a point from the 2023 scores.

Advertisement

Back in 2023, not one student met either math or reading grade level standards in 55 of Chicago’s public schools. And the drop in scores came after Chicago Public Schools (CPS) doubled its spending for each student over the past decade.

The problem isn’t money; it’s ignorant, angry, woke, racist teachers who are more interested in bashing Republicans and celebrating criminals than in educating kids. And they want to usurp the role of parents. “CTU thinks your children are its children.' Yes, we do. We do. We do,” CTU president Stacy Davis Gates said, according to Not the Bee. The union also backed the recent boycott of Target for toning down its previously egregious DEI policies.

And naturally, CTU promoted the lie that serial criminal George Floyd was murdered by police rather than the truth that he likely died of a drug overdose:

The hatred that snatched the future from George Floyd and countless others is the same hatred that fuels the sabotage of education for Black, Brown, indigenous and working class children. August 3, Join the movement to #DemandSafeSchools. #PoliceFreeSchools #EdEquityOrElse pic.twitter.com/YtIB2H4TNg — Chicago Teachers Union (@CTULocal1) July 29, 2020

Advertisement

These Marxist radicals should not be anywhere near children.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against corruption and indoctrination in our schools. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.