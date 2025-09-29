NJ Dem Gubernatorial Candidate Nominated Her Kids to Naval Academy Slots

The Democrat candidate for governor in New Jersey was not only prevented from participating in her own Naval Academy graduation, but she gave two of the slots allowed her for academy nominations to her own daughters.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill is running for governor of New Jersey as the Democrat candidate and she is embroiled in a scandal over her being barred from walking with her class at her 1994 graduation due to her implication in a cheating scandal. But her sketchy behavior in connection with the Annapolis Academy goes even deeper than that, extending right up to the present day.

Sherrill issued a press release in June, excitedly announcing the incoming service academy cadets from her district in New Jersey. These include the following two names:

Lincoln Hedberg, Montclair– U.S. Naval Academy Margaret Hedberg, Montclair – U.S. Naval Academy

Sherrill enthused, “I am so proud of all the young men and women from NJ-11 who are reporting to the military academies or academy preparatory programs this summer. From my time at the Naval Academy, I remember how challenging the academy's programs are — both academically and physically.” Except what she didn’t mention is that the Hedberg girls are her own daughters. Talk about nepotism. And understandably, some are now asking whether the Hedberg girls received those slots due to merit or whether they benefited from their mother’s position to snag slots that should have gone to other young people.

Because Sherrill doesn’t use her married name, it was not immediately obvious how she’d sent her own daughters to the academy.

Notably, her “about” section on her official website does not mention her husband and children at all. Many congressmen refer to their families in bios, but not Sherrill. It must have made it easier to give two of her five Naval Academy nomination slots to her daughters. And mysteriously, they were both selected (not every person nominated to the academies is accepted).

Also interesting is the fact that Sherrill‘s husband, Jason Hedberg, is implicated in the same Naval Academy cheating scandal that barred her from attending graduation (though somehow she still received her degree and appointment). The New York Post claimed to have obtained documents exposing Hedberg’s role:

Jason Hedberg was one of about four dozen midshipmen who sued top officials at the Naval Academy, Navy and Pentagon in 1994 in a desperate bid to block an Honor Board at Annapolis from deciding whether they should be dismissed from the school… However, his name is included in the 1994 commencement program, suggesting that he — unlike Sherrill — was cleared to take part in exercises some three months after the suit was filed.

Naturally, Sherrill and campaign have whined about requests for disciplinary records from her and Hedberg’s time at the academy, displaying self-righteous indignation. Because they have nothing to hide…

New Jersey, please vote for Republican Jack Ciattarelli for governor. Sherrill possibly shouldn’t have graduated from the Naval Academy, and most definitely should not have been elected to Congress. She is a dishonest, corrupt, underhanded, self-serving manipulator. Or, in other words, she is the perfect Democrat.

