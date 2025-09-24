War Department Axes Woke Feminist Military Committee

The Department of War (DOW) just canned a woke DEI-style committee focused specifically on women, i.e., on radical feminism, as Secretary Pete Hegseth vows to be blind to sex and color while prioritizing merit.

Advertisement

Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” The Democrat Party has, however, always been more interested in a person’s skin color — and sex — than his merit. That pernicious ideology infiltrated every part of our military under Joe Biden, but Hegseth is on the warpath to eradicate DEI and all its works from our armed forces.

DOW Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson announced on X on Sept. 23, “Secretary Hegseth has decided to terminate the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services. The Committee is focused on advancing a divisive feminist agenda that hurts combat readiness, while Secretary Hegseth has focused on advancing uniform, sex-neutral standards across the Department.”

She included a link to a Daily Signal article stating that the committee was costing the DOW $1,128,000 for fiscal years 2023 to 2024, so getting rid of the committee also saves taxpayers a fair amount of money. Hegseth, meanwhile, replied to her X post:

Gender neutral, color blind, merit based. https://t.co/vNdMU1t2ha — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) September 23, 2025

Advertisement

Recommended: Presidential Walk of Fame Features Autopen, Not Biden

Following the announcement, Politico displayed its typical stellar propaganda skills with the deceptive assertion, “Hegseth axes panels that encourages women to enter military.” DOW Rapid Response quickly answered, “FACT CHECK: Wrong. We axed the committee that is focused on advancing a divisive feminist agenda that hurts combat readiness. We are cleansing the Department of wokeness.”

It is ironic that the Democrats and their media minions seem to be interested in starting and prolonging as many wars as possible. Yet, at the same time, they want to weaken our military so that we cannot possibly win any wars. With one hand, they stir up violence both at home and abroad, and with the other hand, they undermine the strength and power of our military. Assessing people on sex or skin color and not on merit is undermining our military. It means that people are promoted who should not receive promotions, while highly qualified people go overlooked or get kicked out. The U.S. military was already a highly diverse fighting force before DEI became the order of the day, thanks to merit, not to stupid panels and programs.

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: America’s Rallying Cry: ‘I Have Not Yet Begun to Fight’

The reality is that there should be no panels or projects specifically aimed at attracting more women into the military. Our military is not made stronger by having certain quotas of each sex — in fact, if we’re being brutally honest, we should probably return to having separate branches of the forces for women (WACs, WAVEs, etc.), and having only men be in the main branches.

The idea that a person merely represents his sex or racial group rather than being an individual with unique skills is ridiculous. And our military will be much stronger when we return to evaluating character and skill rather than external characteristics.

Here at PJ Media, we expose wokeness in our institutions. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.