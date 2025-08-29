Trump Revokes Kamala’s Extended Secret Service Protection

President Donald Trump has reportedly ended the extended Secret Service protection that past President Joe Biden provided for former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

Fox News announced on Friday morning that Harris’s spokesperson confirmed the revocation of Secret Service protection for her. It is important to note that former vice presidents generally have Secret Service protection for about six months after they leave office, so what Trump did was simply reverse the extension that Joe Biden — or his autopen — had provided to the cackling cretin.

The original report came from the ever-unreliable CNN, but Fox News subsequently confirmed it. Per CNN and the New York Post, which cited an unnamed senior Trump administration official, Trump’s letter said, “You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris.”

As the Post stated, Harris‘s Secret Service protection was originally set to expire on July 21, but Joe Biden had secretively extended the protection for his vice president while he was still in office to go a year beyond the normal six-month term for ex-VPs.

Advertisement

Read Also: Tim Walz Mocked Trump’s Crime Crackdown Before Mass Shootings

Kamala’s Secret Service will therefore now expire on Sept. 1, if what Kamala’s spokesperson and the Trump administration official said is true.

CNN tried to make this an issue about race and claimed Harris is in equal danger from potential assassinations as Trump, which is ridiculous since the left, not the right, has a severe domestic terrorism problem.

“Presidents and presidential candidates face frequent security threats. There were two assassination attempts against Trump during his run for president last year,” CNN screeched. “Harris, according to people familiar with her security operations, faced particular security concerns given that she was the first woman and first Black woman in the role. Those concerns only increased after she became the nominee, the people familiar with her security operations told CNN, and was still at a high level into January following the campaign, with feelings about the election still raw.” And there we go with the fake white supremacy threat again.

Advertisement

CBS reported a totally different perspective:

The U.S. Secret Service ran a threat assessment on Harris and did not find anything alarming, nothing that would warrant extending her detail past the usual six months, according to sources familiar with the situation.

AP cited the timing of the Secret Service termination: “His move to drop Harris’ Secret Service protection comes as the former vice president, who became the Democratic nominee last summer after a chaotic series of events that led to Biden dropping out of the contest, is about to embark on a book tour for her memoir, titled ‘107 Days.’” Now Harris will have to pay for her own security instead of American taxpayers.

The Trump White House has yet to confirm the report, but we will update this story if it does.

Support our work at PJ Media so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!