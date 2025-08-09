Pro-Jihad Qatari Royals Own More of London Than British King

The Al-Thani royal family of Qatar has a vast real estate empire in England, and significant financial influence in American universities. Since the Muslim royals also have spent years sheltering, shielding, assisting, and encouraging Hamas terrorists, this should be a matter of grave concern.

Advertisement

Of course, King Charles is a pro-Islamist, radical leftist, globalist authoritarian, so unfortunately, it appears that the people of Britain are caught between Scylla and Charybdis.

The Al-Thani royal family is reportedly worth $335 million, but the family’s holdings equal a much greater $150 billion, plus the government money controlled by the royals, such as the Qatar Investment Authority’s $450 billion in assets as of last year. The British royal family is worth $28 billion, based on Forbes’s estimate, which is impressive, but doesn’t compare to the Al-Thani holdings.

For Our VIPs: Made in India: U.S. Apple iPhones Won’t Be Made Here

GB News reported the Al-Thani family’s growing land ownership in Britain’s capital city. London is, according to some estimates, already a majority Muslim city. The Islamic conquest of England is occurring before our very eyes, and without any wars. From GB News:

All in all, the Al Thani family is believed to own a staggering 1.8 million square feet of real estate in the capital. Northwestern Mayfair was dubbed Little Doha, in reference to Qatar’s capital city, due to the high concentration of properties owned by the Al-Thani family. Their empire encompasses as much as a quarter of the area, including what may be Britain's most valuable private home.

Advertisement

The home is a luxurious 44,000 square feet and as of 2015 was valued at £400 million, meaning it’s almost certainly worth much more now a decade later. Vanity Fair reported that the late Queen Elizabeth II of Britain jokingly said the home, now in Qatari hands, made Buckingham Palace “look rather dull” in comparison.

Incidentally, the Qatari holdings in London are considered as owned by the ruler on behalf of the nation. So this isn’t just a hostile foreign Muslim dictator massing up private English homes for himself; this is quite literally a terror-sponsoring country taking over another country’s capital city.

Qatari money is all over London and the rest of England, GB News explained, from the substantial stake in Heathrow Airport to majority ownership of the Shard to full ownership of Harrods.

Yet Qatar funded Hamas, and for many years hosted Hamas leaders in opulent splendor while their jihadi soldiers in Gaza killed Israelis. While Hamas leaders left Qatar’s capital Doha last year, the government there stressed Hamas’s office was not closed. Qatar not only supported Hamas through the Oct. 7 massacre, but continues to do so.

Read Also: 2,000 Iranian Clerics Endorse Assassination of Trump

Advertisement

And again, this is not just a UK problem. Qatar is the biggest foreign funds source for American universities. Literally billions of dollars are poured into our educational institutions by Qatar. Suddenly the campus riots in favor of Hamas and jihad make a lot more sense, don’t they?

The Emir of Qatar and his lackeys might have made over Donald Trump and gifted him a pricey airplane, but the royal family are still ideologically pro-jihad. After all, the Muslim religion commands conversion, subjugation, or killing of non-Muslims. The UK and U.S. need to wake up to the threat of Qatari money and influence before it’s too late — if it isn’t already.

Please support PJ Media’s efforts to highlight the threat of Islamic terrorism. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60%.