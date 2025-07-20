In-N-Out President Joins California Exodus

The In-N-Out heiress is moving her family and her company headquarters out of woke Commiefornia and to more conservative Tennessee.

Lynsi Snyder, now president of the popular In-N-Out burger chain her grandparents founded, said Friday that California is no longer friendly to businesses or to families. Snyder, speaking on the Relatable podcast with Allie Beth Stuckey, explained the major changes coming to the fast food restaurant chain.

Advertisement

“We're building an office in Franklin, so I'm actually moving out there,” Snyder said, referring to a Tennessee town. “There's a lot of great things about California, but raising a family is not easy here. Doing business is not easy here now.”

She enthused, “It will be wonderful having an office out there. Growing out there, and being able to have the family (and other peoples’ families) out there.”

Read Also: Syrian, Hamas Terrorists Massacre Innocents as World Vilifies Israel

Snyder herself was raised in Northern California and has been living in Southern California. But she is uprooting her life, hoping to find more family-friendly and business-friendly policies and culture in Tennessee.

While In-N-Out has restaurants in a number of states and is set to open more, most of its locations are still in California, and as of right now that’s not going to change.

For Our VIPs: Guess Why the CCP Is Furious at U.S. Rejecting the WHO Treaty

Fox 11 added some background:

Earlier this year, In-N-Out also announced that it would be moving its corporate headquarters from Irvine back to Baldwin Park, where the restaurant was founded in 1948. While the original plan was to close the Irvine office by 2029, Snyder said in her recent interview that In-N-Out would be closing the Irvine office by 2030, instead.

Advertisement

Snyder is not yet willing to expand operations to the east coast, apparently in part because of supply concerns.

“Florida has begged us and we're still saying no. The East Coast states, we're saying no. We are able to reach Tennessee from our Texas warehouse,” she told Stuckey. But Snyder did add, “Texas can reach some other states.”

The Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) issued a report in June trying to reassure Californians about the exodus of businesses from the state, noting that between 2011 and 2021, about two percent or 789 of the state’s business headquarters left. But it did have to confess some less than positive stats:

While the number of headquarter moves is not large, the annual number of relocations has trended upwards. About 150 headquarters left California in 2011, compared to over 200 in 2021. Moreover, the number of relocations from other states to California dropped over the same time frame, from almost 140 to just under 70. Headquarters that left tended to go to other large states like Texas, New York, and Florida, or to nearby states like Nevada and Arizona

And of course some California businesses had to shut down altogether. Last year, the San Francisco store that inspired the iconic Disney-Pixar Toy Story franchise had to close due to inflation and rising crime. The store said “perils and violence of the downtown environment, inflation, the decrease in consumer spending, and the demise of retail across the world” forced the closure.

Advertisement

If there’s one thing Democrats are good at, it’s killing businesses.