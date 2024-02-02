San Fran Store That Inspired ‘Toy Story’ Closes Amid Inflation, Crime

As inflation goes to infinity and beyond in Joe Biden’s America and crime continues to plague Democrat-run San Francisco, the San Fran toy store that inspired a beloved Disney-Pixar classic is headed for its last roundup.

Advertisement

San Francisco’s oldest toy store is closing after 86 years of business, MRCTV’s Brittany Hughes reported, thanks to rampant thievery and inflation. Sadly, Jeffrey’s Toys is the latest casualty of idiotic Democrat policymaking. The toy store had been the inspiration for the original Disney-Pixar “Toy Story” movie, which turned into a series of hugely popular films. The owner's family is “saddened” at the closing, MRCTV noted, but already “explored all other options to try and keep the business going.”

MRCTV explained the store’s cultural impact:

The toy store first opened in 1938 as a family-run variety store, but went full-tilt into exclusively selling toys after World War II. In the ‘90s, Matthew Luhn, whose dad owned the store at the time, worked for Pixar and used the shop to inspire the now-famous characters of Woody and Buzz Lightyear, among others.

Luhn described his father’s role. “We would have my dad come to give us ideas,” he said. “And when we did reference for almost all the ‘Toy Story’ films, we always went to Jeffrey’s Toys.” That was before the days of Evil Emperor Biden and his crime-encouraging minions.

Related: Calif. Appellate Court Rules That the Homeless Can Sleep on the Sidewalks

The toy store wrote, according to the Washington Post, that “perils and violence of the downtown environment, inflation, the decrease in consumer spending, and the demise of retail across the world” spurred the closure. To quote Woody, the word I'm searching for, I can't say, because there are preschool toys present.

[F]requent smash-and-grab robberies and violent theft throughout the city center have left Jeffrey’s Toy Store unable to continue operating, especially as customers find themselves with less and less cash to spend on frivolities when they’re too busy trying to keep the lights on at home. Just this past week, a Walgreens in San Francisco literally locked up chewing gum to stave off thefts. A slew of other businesses and companies have abandoned the city entirely, deeming the rise in theft just too risky to stay in business.

Advertisement

The owner family’s attorney Michael Sterling pleaded with San Francisco officials to take action to clean up the city’s increasingly nightmarish downtown, even though it’s too late for Jeffrey’s Toys. His advice — which is unfortunately unlikely to be adopted by Democrats — was to “prosecute crimes that have been plaguing retailers for several years, address the houseless challenge and have more police patrols in the downtown area.”

Related: The Economy Isn’t Growing. The Government Is Just Adding Debt.

Sadly, family-owned businesses are likely to continue closing amidst the train wreck of Biden’s economy and the Democrat-facilitated crime wave. As Buzz Lightyear might have said, in Biden’s America, there seems to be no sign of intelligent life anywhere in government.