Ugandan Catholics Escape Harm as Muslim Suicide Bomber Detonates

The faithful at a Catholic shrine in Uganda fortunately escaped harm as an Islamic female suicide bomber blew up herself and another suspected jihadi near the shrine.

It seems almost miraculous that the only casualties of the suicide bomb blast were the bomber herself and a “suspected rebel.” It is unclear how close the jihadis were to other people. JihadWatch reported on the Munyonyo Martyrs’ Shrine attack that occurred Tuesday in Uganda’s capital Kampala.

Yesterday morning, terrorists attempted to bomb the Munyonyo Shrine in Uganda, which is associated with the Martyrs of Uganda. Security measures were strict, and the suicide bombers were thwarted. We had visited the shrine for prayers before and are grateful that we are unharmed. pic.twitter.com/USLnpUvrPW — Rev. Fr. Petros Mwale (@fr_petros) June 4, 2025

Reuters called the attackers “rebels,” but this is only half the story, since the rebels are part of the Congo-based Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), and ADF is an affiliate of the Islamic State terror organization. In other words, this was yet another religiously motivated terror attack against Christians in an African nation. Unfortunately, that’s an almost daily occurrence nowadays.

Ugandan army spokesman Chris Magezi told Reuters about the ADF identification of the jihadis, and said a “counter-terrorism unit this morning intercepted and neutralized two armed terrorists in Munyonyo, an upscale city suburb.” The bomber was “laden with powerful explosives.”

The ADF was founded by Ugandan Muslims in the 1990s and initially waged war against the Ugandan government from bases in the country's west before fleeing into eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where they are blamed by the United Nations for thousands of civilian deaths.

Tragically, Islamic violence continues to plague multiple African nations. International Christian Concern (ICC) reported on June 2 that at least 85 Nigerian Christians were murdered by Muslim Fulani militants in a single week. In Sudan, an estimated 15 million children need humanitarian aid, with Christian communities particularly hard hit from the Islamic civil war raging there.

ICC reported on the ongoing cycle of genocide in Nigeria, the most dangerous country in the world to be Christian:

It seems the frequency of jihadist attacks in Nigeria is matched only by the infrequency of successful prosecutions against the perpetrators. And even when these attacks take place near military bases, the response times are disturbingly slow. Many Nigerian Christians feel this chronic cycle of violence and impunity is all by design, and that their country has people in high places who have a vested interest in letting the cycle continue.

Where are the religious leaders’ statements and the mass protests calling attention to the persecution of Christians in Africa and Asia? Why is it that only jihad-loving Gazans ever garner widespread empathy? Donald Trump should sanction Nigeria and the other countries facilitating the horrific slaughter of Christians.

