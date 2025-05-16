Poll: Most U.S. Voters Want Deportations to Continue

A majority of likely American voters support deporting illegal aliens back to their countries of origin, in a new poll that is good news for Republicans, especially the Trump administration, ahead of the 2026 midterm election.

Inflation and economic issues are still number one for most people, as they were ahead of the 2024 election, Trending Politics reported. But illegal immigration also ranked high among Americans’ priorities per the Cygnal data, with nearly two-thirds of respondents supporting deportations, indicating that Trump‘s plan to step up deportations will make him and his party increasingly popular.

Democrats’ sob story rhetoric about illegal aliens is failing. We Americans are tired of having our money spent on lawbreaking foreigners, and we want the wave of illegal alien crime within the U.S. to stop.

Even though a little over 50% of Democrats want to stop deportations, according to the new survey data, most independents and Republicans do not, indicating that hammering illegal migration is likely to be a losing issue overall for Democrats in the midterm elections.

Trending Politics wrote on May 15:

In terms of overall top priorities for likely voters, inflation and the economy remained in the top spot for 25 percent of respondents. Immigration and border security remains a significant priority, however, as 14 percent of respondents listed illegal immigration and border security as their chief concern.

The survey also asked specifically, “Do you support or oppose deporting those illegally in the United States back to their country of origin?”

A sizable majority of 63.5% of respondents were in support of mass deporting illegal aliens from the USA. Only 30.8% were opposed to deportations, while 5.8% were “unsure.”

In total, 90 percent of Republican respondents expressed support for mass deportations, as did 61 percent of independents. This includes 71 percent of Republicans who “strongly support” deportations, as do 32 percent of independents. A majority of Democrat respondents would like to see illegal aliens remain in the country, however, as 55 percent of Democrats oppose deporting illegal aliens. Of that number, 25 percent “strongly oppose” the policy, while just 25 percent support deportations.

Significantly, 30% of swing voters are “strongly” in favor of mass deportations. Furthermore, 50% of black voters are also in support of the deportations, and 43% of Hispanics were likewise in favor. This is another reason why it is so crucial for the Supreme Court and the Trump administration not to bend to the activist judges trying to halt deportations.

The new survey data comes as the Trump administration continues to look for ways to circumvent judicial activism, such as paying for illegals to take commercial flights home voluntarily with the option of a cash bonus.

A majority of We the People want to see the Trump administration’s border/mass deportation policy aggressively enforced. This should be a pre-midterm priority for the Republican Party.

