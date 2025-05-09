Trump Wants 80% Tariffs on U.S.-Hating China

With tariffs on America-hating Communist China seriously sabotaging multiple economic and research sectors in the nation that is our number one enemy, Donald Trump is encouraging his treasury secretary to up the ante and help bring manufacturing home with high tariffs.

On Friday morning, Trump posted, “80% Tariff on China seems right! Up to Scott B[essent].” This would lower the tariff rate, but still impose heavy costs on China.

After all, Communist China has been waging economic warfare against the U.S.; why shouldn’t we finally stand up for ourselves and return the favor?

Trump‘s tariffs are reportedly causing civil unrest and widespread economic harm in China, and that is a good thing from our perspective. It’s time for American companies to bring manufacturing home, hire Americans, and stop operating in a country where the government requires every foreign company to host CCP cells and where “civil-military fusion” puts all economic output and innovation at the disposal of the CCP army.

The mainstream media has been weeping and wailing about how cruel Trump is since American consumers are dependent on Chinese-made products, with WIRED going so far as to claim Trump was a sort of Grinch who stole Christmas by restricting cheap Chinese toys and tinsel. All these leftists did in the long run was emphasize Trump‘s point that we shouldn’t be so dependent on our greatest enemy for so many of our products and so much of our imports.

Trump pointed out how the Communist Chinese Party (CCP) jealously guards its own market and trade, even while welcoming many American and other Western manufacturers to its country for cheap/slave labor, thus making the economies of its enemies dependent on it while tightly controlling the domestic economy and consumption. “CHINA SHOULD OPEN UP ITS MARKET TO USA — WOULD BE SO GOOD FOR THEM!!! CLOSED MARKETS DON’T WORK ANYMORE!!!” Trump declared.

Treasury Secretary Bessent spoke more moderately on May 6, “Thanks to @POTUS, the world has been coming to the US, and China has been the missing piece—we will meet on Saturday and Sunday to discuss our shared interests. The current tariffs and trade barriers are unsustainable, but we don’t want to decouple. What we want is fair trade.” Actually, decoupling is a good goal, but at least we need to start with fair trade.

Here is some numerical context on this issue from 2023 data:

Chinese-owned firms make 80% of U.S. ports’ cargo cranes. The CCP also controls about 90% of the world’s rare earth processing — and rare earths are essential to all the electronic devices and chips upon which we depend.

We could mine and process rare earths here if we wanted to, but too many U.S. business and political leaders have been pretending they cannot do so because they want to “save the planet” while happily letting the CCP do all their dirty work and profit off it. Who cares if the rare earths come to us via slave labor and child labor in China and Africa, as long as we can virtue signal about environmentalism?

Trump is absolutely right on this issue of tariffs on Chinese goods, and instead of screaming about their beloved forced labor and low costs in a country run by the most anti-American government in the world, American companies need to move back to the United States.

