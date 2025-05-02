DOJ Settles Suit with J6er Ashli Babbitt’s Family

The Department of Justice has agreed to pay a hefty settlement to the family of Ashli Babbitt because of her wrongful death at the hands of a Capitol policeman.

Ashli Babbitt was a veteran who marched to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with no intention of being violent or participating in a riot. In fact, evidence shows she tried to stop the violence committed by a small number in the J6 crowd at the Capitol. She became one of four protestors who died that day, and like Rosanne Boyland, Babbitt’s death was the result of police brutality.

Advertisement

Lt. Michael Byrd, a great hero of leftist news outlets, shot Babbitt, but later admitted that he had no indication she was carrying a firearm and that she was therefore not an immediate threat. The Trump DOJ has just reached a preliminary agreement to give Babbitt’s family $30 million as a settlement in her husband’s wrongful death lawsuit.

I can confirm for @JudicialWatch that a settlement has been agreed to in principle in the $30 million dollar wrongful death lawsuit we filed against the US Government filed on behalf of Ashli's family. The settlement should be finalized within a few weeks and we will have more details for you soon. God bless America! — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 1, 2025

For Our VIPs: Anniversary of Bin Laden’s Death: Why Does the U.S. Government Fund Terrorists?

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton posted, "A settlement has been agreed to in principle in the $30 million dollar [sic] wrongful death lawsuit we filed against the US Government filed on behalf of Ashli's family. The settlement should be finalized within a few weeks and we will have more details for you soon. God bless America!”

The Blaze reported:

A “settlement in principle” has been reached …two attorneys said in a hearing in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., on Friday afternoon. No terms were disclosed in a hastily called hearing before U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes. The hearing was scheduled to handle a motion from Terrell N. Roberts III, Babbitt’s previous attorney, who on May 2 sought a restraining order and a lien for at least 25% of the gross amount of any settlement… The Biden administration later moved the case from San Diego to Washington, D.C., a change Judicial Watch has opposed.

Advertisement

Since a 2024 poll showed that over 85% of the D.C. jury pool was biased against J6ers, no doubt the Biden administration hoped to kill any hopes the Babbitt family had for justice by having the case in the corrupt capital city. But the situation has changed with Trump appointees in charge.

Michael Byrd needs to go to jail!



Trump administration reaches settlement with family of Ashli Babbitt, rioter killed on Jan. 6, 2021



The case, which was initially filed in California, was transferred to the Washington, D.C., federal court in 2024 and was defended by the… pic.twitter.com/6NB45Aa1IF — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) May 2, 2025

Ashli’s killer, Lt. Byrd, insanely asserted that he had saved “countless lives” and also that he had only shot Babbitt as a last resort. Video evidence later indicated that he lied about the latter claim, as he could be seen apparently waiting to shoot whoever came through a broken door first. Babbitt was only going through the opening because she was trying to escape from the violence she had initially tried to stop. The Blaze also subsequently reported that Byrd had a “significant” disciplinary history and that at least one serious incident involved him irresponsibly discharging a firearm.

Ashli’s family will never fully recover from the trauma of her death, but at least some justice has been delivered on the national level, recognizing that she was a victim, not a violent insurrectionist.