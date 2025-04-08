Justice Is Coming: Florida Busts International Child Porn Ring

Authorities in Florida busted a child pornography ring that had over a million videos of pedophilic abuse.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued an April 7 press release about arrests of a ring of child porn criminals in the United States who were customers of an overseas pedophilic porn entity. “The arrests of these predators are just the beginning. Every image of child abuse leaves a lasting scar on an innocent life, and we will aggressively prosecute these heinous crimes,” Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier stated.

Advertisement

The ring was led by “John De Vil,” actually Mehmet Bozuyuk, a Turkish resident who steals identities to facilitate the sale and distribution of child sex abuse material (CSAM) around the world. While Bozuyuk himself has not yet been arrested, seven American residents who were his customers have. Warrants are out for Bozuyuk along with Ximena Del Real Maqueda of Oregon, who conspired to commit money laundering.

Back in July 2024, an FDLE agent was doing a proactive criminal review of a CSAM-advertising website. The agent identified a seller of CSAM content and, with the aid of Uthmeier’s office, the website was shut down. The suspect, Krunalkumar Modi of New Jersey, was searched by NJ police and arrested by FDLE on “100 counts of promotion of sexual performance by a child, five counts of out-of-state transmission of child sexual abuse material, five counts of distribution of obscene material, and two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.” The FDLE release continued:

Further investigation revealed that Modi was part of a large criminal CSAM distribution ring headed by “John De Vil.” Agents worked with HSI and numerous global law enforcement agencies, including Longueil Police Department in Montreal, Canada, to identify the names and locations of the crime syndicate’s associates and their victims.

Advertisement

As noted above, the pseudonym was being used by Bozuyuk.

Related: Dems Are the Creepy Kidnappers Our Parents Warned Us About

The investigation also resulted in agents arresting seven CSAM ring “customers” residing in Florida on charges of conspiracy to commit RICO, purchase of child sexual abuse material and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Brett Ryan Moore, 40, of Orange City

Brett Allen Snodderly, 46, of Clearwater

Frankie Pineiro Jr., 27, of Groveland

Michael Andrew Warden, 31, of Kissimmee

Jacob Ross Conly, 24, of Fern Park

Kody Vance Jordan-Muti, 30, of Palm Bay

Israel Cole Thompson, 32, of Lakeland

Uthmeier said, “It’s disgusting that child sexual abuse material is advertised in plain view on apps such as TikTok, and we will continue fighting to get these major social media companies to do their part in shutting down the spread of this material. I’m grateful for our FDLE partners who uncovered this deviant network and highlighted their sickening actions. Our Statewide Prosecutors will ensure these disgusting criminals face justice.”

Advertisement

In Florida, child sex abusers can receive the death penalty, and I frankly hope the above pedophiles receive that penalty if convicted. Only the most despicable criminals victimize children.

Republicans are working to address America’s crime crisis, and PJ Media is your news source as they do. Join PJ Media VIP to support our work, and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!