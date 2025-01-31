Jets and Luxury Cars: Reporter Exposes Rank Hypocrisy of Davos Elites

The Marxist, globalist elites who gather at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Davos conference every January always lecture all of us peasants on the necessity of giving up our rights, our property, and our basic comforts to save the planet from the fake climate crisis. Yet they themselves have the biggest carbon footprint of all, with no intention of lessening it.

There is nothing more ironic and hypocritical than a wealthy oligarch flying in his private plane to a remote and exclusive resort to enjoy luxuries with other wealthy elites while pontificating about the need to impoverish ordinary citizens. But that pretty well sums up Davos 2025, held last week.

Sheila Gunn Reid reported last week for Rebel News on the huge contrast between Davos climate alarmists’ rhetoric and their style of arriving and living at Davos. “There, at a small airport, the world's carbon tax pushers park their private planes before hopping aboard private helicopters — they don't take the train or drive as us, of course — and head into the World Economic Forum to tout net-zero emissions and carbon taxes on the rest of the world,” Reid highlighted.

In fact, WEF elites announced the new “Yes Cities” initiative at Davos 2025, one goal of which is to eliminate private transportation for us. We’re supposed to sacrifice our second-hand cars while they retain their jets. Indeed, the new initiative seems to be but a continuation of WEF’s 2016 plan for you to “own nothing, have no privacy” and be totally at the mercy of a ruling elite.

As Reid put it, “The super-elites lecture us about carbon while they enjoy the finer things in life. This airport itself is well maintained, it's pristine in fact. It's covered in advertisements for luxury watches, sports cars, private planes, and VIP helicopter rides.”

They are exempt in their minds from their own policies, just as elites violated their own COVID-19 rules in 2020 and 2021. Incidentally, not only is there no climate crisis, but carbon is the fundamental ingredient of all life on earth, so the elites’ plan to cut back on carbon is actually just a depopulation scheme anyway.

Reid went on, “At the temporary Davos helipad, an entourage of luxury, chauffeur driven cars arrived, and several wealthy women were whisked away through the mountains to their private jets parked here at St. Moritz.”

As she highlighted, everything that happens at Davos in terms of official events could really happen over Zoom, as Donald Trump amply illustrated by his epic virtual speech to the conference. But the oligarchs gather at Davos because they can — because they have the private jets and the vast amounts of money to make the totally unnecessary trip to plan how to destroy freedom worldwide.

As Reid wrote, “Trump seems to have a smaller carbon footprint than the world's elite who lecture us about ours. But virtual meetings, well that would rob these people of their precious annual Swiss luxury vacation.”

They are special, they are powerful… they are delusional. Citizens around the world are increasingly clear-sighted about Marxist globalists’ pernicious lies and schemes. As Donald Trump made perfectly clear to them, without the trouble of getting into a private jet to fly there, this is a new era, one which they no longer dominate and manipulate.

