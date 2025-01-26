Exclusive: J6er Speaks Out on Pardoned Prisoners Still in Jail

Newly released J6 prisoner Jake Lang is happy to be free after four years in inhumane imprisonment without trial, but he also hopes Americans don’t forget the Jan. 6 prisoners pardoned by Donald Trump but not yet released.

Advertisement

The infamous D.C. jail known as the Gulag was reportedly the only jail in America that refused to release some dozen of its prisoners right after Trump’s inauguration and J6 pardons, and it has since been reported that some of them have been moved to other jails as authorities allege state charges or other spurious reasons to postpone releasing them. One J6er, Anthony Vo, is even being held in Canada, and it is unclear why he hasn’t been released since the Trump administration ordered all J6ers released.

Lang told me about his “J6 brothers who are still incarcerated … we're fighting hard for them. We have our whole community of community advocates and close presidential Trump advisors and [we’re keeping them] abreast and literally every few hours we're sending them updates because they're shipping these guys across the country to different facilities. It's hard to keep track of them. We don't know where they're at all the time, but a lot of the DC jail Jan. 6ers were just moved to Kentucky.”

This constant moving from one jail to another has been applied to J6ers for years and is called diesel therapy. Lang argued that the J6ers are “American heroes” who “deserve to be home immediately with their families.” He also highlighted the fact that no state or local authorities should be allowed blatantly to flout a presidential executive order and pardons, especially given Trump’s explicit order to release all J6ers immediately. Yet a week later, about a dozen J6ers are “still being held — that's [by] these wicked, corrupt federal institutions that have destroyed the lives of so many” and “are just blatantly flaunting their Deep State … power, [so] that even when the president signs a decree that they can just continue to hold Jan 6ers in spite of that.”

Advertisement

For Our VIPs: Trump Pardons Pro-Lifers While Dems Vote for Infanticide

Such behavior “is going to infuriate people and make people’s trust [in our justice system] further decay,” Lang said, harming “our sacred institutions in America.” He said this situation almost begins to resemble the plight of the Israeli hostages of Hamas in Gaza, with deals hammered out for prisoners’ release and then the lawless party in the deal violating it without reason.

“It's horrible,” Lang told me. He knows from personal experience, four years all told in numerous jails and most of that time in solitary confinement. Anthony Vo is one puzzling case. He was a J6er who “fled to Canada originally to, you know, avoid the FBI kicking in his door and dragging him off to the Gulags,” Lang explained. But Vo was arrested in Canada and has never been extradited nor released now that Trump issued the J6 pardons and commutations. Is the Canadian government holding him? What is happening? Is any of this legal?

Related: D.C. Gulag Holds J6 Prisoners Hostage Despite Trump’s Pardons

As for Lang himself, he is developing his plans for the future. He wants to combat the bias of the justice system and inspire American patriotism. He is even considering running for office now that he is back home in Florida. “I think the January 6ers are very well equipped to [take on] all the problems of government weaponization and the nature of welfare here in America,” Lang said, highlighting the numerous cases against Donald Trump and against the 1500+ political prisoners of the Biden administration.

Advertisement





The Jan. 6 prisoners, freed by Trump, Lang argued, can defend the “sacred mandate from our Founding Fathers that American justice is to be equally applied and we cannot have political prisoners here in America.” He expatiated on that point: “It's not just it ruins [America’s] whole ideal. It makes us lose our moral high ground in front of the nations of the world that we usually point fingers at and, you know, we criticize them for the treatment of their citizens and their political opponents and dissidents, and now we have” seen that political weaponization occur right here in the USA. Communist China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea lock up dissidents, but so did America under Biden.

Message from Jeremy Brown pic.twitter.com/ok7xBGzY97 — Patrick Byrne (@PatrickByrne) January 23, 2025

Trump was able to save the J6ers from that, “but there's still vast systematic changes that need to be made in order to prevent that from happening again,” Lang argued. He and other Jan. 6ers have also banded together on what he described as a “$50 billion lawsuit [against] the DOJ” with high-profile lawyers interested in taking it up. He is also planning a national tour in the future to do signings of a book he’s written and other events to highlight how his faith in God brought him through the nightmare of the Biden administration’s persecution. He wants other Americans to know how the J6 prisoners were “faithful during persecution and [about] God's great ability to turn a dead situation back to life, and really about the power of resurrection and belief in Jesus that can save you from impossible odds.”