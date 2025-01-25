‘Restoring the Warrior Ethos’: Hegseth’s Epic Message to the Troops

Trump’s Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has been confirmed, and his first message to the U.S. military declares war on wokeness and weakness in our armed forces.

Advertisement

Hegseth, an Army combat veteran, was short, sharp, and to the point. “The President gave us a clear mission: achieve Peace through Strength. We will do this in three ways — by restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding our military, and reestablishing deterrence,” he announced. Let the purges of traitorous, incompetent, Marxist ideology and officers begin.

The new defense secretary began his message by calling it “the privilege of a lifetime to lead the warriors of the Department of Defense, under the leadership of our Commander in Chief Donald J. Trump. We will put America First, and we will never back down.” He then continued by listing his top priorities and goals as SecDef, which include deterring our enemies, passing a financial audit, defending the Constitution, and upholding high standards.



He promised, “We will revive the warrior ethos and restore trust in our military. We are American warriors. We will defend our country. Our standards will be high, uncompromising, and clear. The strength of our military is our unity and our shared purpose.” This is crucial, as lowered standards have been impacting military readiness under the Biden-Harris administration. Hegseth has also criticized woke DEI hiring and promotion policies in the past.

Advertisement

Hegseth went on, “We will rebuild our military by matching threats to capabilities. This means reviving our defense industrial base, reforming our acquisition process, passing a financial audit, and rapidly fielding emerging technologies. We will remain the strongest and most lethal force in the world.” The Pentagon recently failed its seventh straight audit.

We will reestablish deterrence by defending our homeland — on the ground and in the sky. We will work with allies and partners to deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by Communist China, as well as supporting the President’s priority to end wars responsibly and reorient to key threats. We will stand by our allies — and our enemies are on notice. All of this will be done with a focus on lethality, meritocracy, accountability, standards, and readiness.

In conclusion, Hegseth emphasized his own military service. He fought on the front lines and understands the perspective of troops on the ground. “I have committed my life to warfighters and their families. Just as my fellow soldiers had my back on the battlefield, know that I will always have your back. We serve together at a dangerous time. Our enemies will neither rest nor relent. And neither will we. We will stand shoulder to shoulder to meet the urgency of this moment,” Hegseth declared.

Advertisement

Related: Pete Hegseth: ‘My Only Special Interest Is the Warfighter’

“Like each of you, I love my country and swore an oath to defend the Constitution,” he stated. “We will do that each and every day, as one team. Together we will accomplish the President’s mission to deter war, and if necessary, defeat and destroy our enemies. Godspeed!” After the Biden-Harris administration’s constant betrayal of the military, from Afghanistan to Gaza, Hegseth provides much-needed hope for our brave troops.