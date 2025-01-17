Why One Rep. Wants Border Agency HQ Moved to Texas

Proposals have been flying for the incoming Trump administration to relocate federal agencies outside of the D.C. Swamp, and one representative is pushing for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to relocate to his border state, Texas, and the thick of the illegal migration crisis.

Earlier this month, Rep. Keith Self (R-Tex.) introduced legislation that, if passed, would force CBP headquarters to move 2,000 miles. Of the border states that suffer the worst of the Biden illegal migration crisis, which include California, Arizona, and Texas, Self, of course, wants CBP to relocate to his own state, GOP-run Texas. This would be “a practical step that will allow America’s Border Patrol agents to be on the ground at the critical point of the crisis,” he argued, according to the New York Post.

With the record illegal migration of the Biden-Harris administration set to come to an end under the new Trump administration’s border security crackdown, Self felt galvanized to take action as far as he could to assist Trump’s goals. “For four years, the Biden administration opened our southern border to over 10 million illegal aliens, including [hundreds of thousands of] murderers, gang members, and suspected terrorists — forcing Texas to be their gateway,” he explained.

But that is going to change. “Americans overwhelmingly responded to this crisis on November 5th, 2024, with a clear mandate,” Self said, according to the Post. “This mandate begins with fixing our broken border. Under President Trump, CBP will immediately begin to seal our border and halt the flood of illegal aliens.” That could include moving CBP headquarters, and Trump might fall in with Self’s plan, since he has already declared he wants to move 100,000 federal jobs out of the D.C. Swamp.

Sharing the bill on X, Self further argued, “Moving CBP HQ is also in line with the goals of [the Department of Government Efficiency]. Moving our border personnel closer to the frontlines in Texas and reducing the number of Washington bureaucrats enhances efficiency.” He later added, “The more agency bureaucrats we can move out of Washington the better.”

Self has lately been vocally criticizing wasteful government spending, too, and of course the Biden administration lavished billions of taxpayer dollars on illegal aliens who shouldn’t be allowed here at all. As just one example, Biden’s FEMA has abandoned hurricane victims, particularly in North Carolina (where some families are spending the winter in tents), yet FEMA lavished over a billion dollars on illegal aliens.

As another disturbing example, the illegal alien who so brutally murdered young Georgia nursing student Laken Riley received a taxpayer-funded upscale hotel stay and flight to Georgia. It is absolutely disgusting that the American taxpayer is funding the millions of illegal aliens who are taking our jobs, robbing, raping, and murdering our children, and taking over our towns.

It’s time not only to move CBP headquarters to a border state, but also to launch mass deportations and to cut off all the government programs for funding illegal aliens with our tax dollars.