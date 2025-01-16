Woke Prof. Gives Lecture on ‘Trans Ghosts and Nonbinary Magical Realism’

It’s a mad, mad, mad, mad world in American universities now, and the University of Louisville seems to be going for the grand prize of woke insanity, as it hosted a Global Humanities Lecture on “Swamp Tales, Trans Ghosts, and Nonbinary Magical Realism.”

The University of Louisville was so enamored of C. Riley Snorton’s work in the areas of “Race, Diaspora and Indigeneity and English” that it brought him from the University of Chicago to give the lecture on transgender ghosts. In a usual sample of cultural imperialism, Snorton imposes modern American gender ideology on native myths to come up with a result that is truly monstrous, and straight out of an intellectual swamp.

The announcement for the Jan. 14 event asserted that Snorton would enlighten young minds on “swamp people and swamp things” in the New World. Based on the rest of the description, one can’t help wondering if the “New World” is actually LaLaLand:

As a nonbinary space that is neither land nor water but both, the swamp serves as the material grounds—as the “terra infirma”—for a series of considerations about transformation and difference. Drawn from Professor C. Riley Snorton's new work, Mud: Ecologies of Racial Meaning, this lecture weaves together the insights of Black ecologies and trans studies through a nonbinary analytic to raise questions about the coloniality of climate (change) and being. In this talk, Professor Snorton will juxtapose three swamp narratives—the Wild Man of the Green Swamp, the Honey Island Swamp monster, and the Amazonian plant-spirits to discuss how swamps confound common sense notions of difference, especially in terms of racial and gender categorization. Ending with a meditation on the Brazilian film, Uyra: The Rising Forest, this talk also highlights how Black and Indigenous queer, trans and nonbinary artists and activists are redefining the terms of their difference.

I think we can safely say that this lecture provided absolutely zero useful information. By the way, for the last school year, in-state tuition at Louisville was about $44,000 and out-of-state tuition was $67,567. For the University of Chicago, tuition and fees are about $93,000 annually. Save the money and send your kid to a small conservative college or a trade school. The Ivy League schools have famous names, but they’re worthless for most things other than woke indoctrination now.

And what academic works of eminent intelligence qualify Snorton to be a guest lecturer, you ask? "Black on Both Sides: A Racial History of Trans Identity" (2017) and "Nobody is Supposed to Know: Black Sexuality on the Down Low" (2014). What an utter embarrassment. America needs to look back to the work of a truly brilliant academic who was black, and indeed born in slavery, but who dreamed of an America not divided by race — an America where each youth could take advantage not only of a high-quality academic education but simultaneously of training in manual labor and skilled trades. Booker T. Washington offered his students classes in brick-laying and sewing alongside history and literature. His model should be adopted across America.

Let’s hope the Trump administration cuts off all federal funding to universities with such moronic lectures as “trans ghosts and nonbinary magical realism,” and instead encourages education in Vergil, Shakespeare, Keats, Longfellow, Irving, Euclid, plumbing, and agriculture. It’s time to make American universities sane again.