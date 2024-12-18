Exclusive: Experts Slam Biden’s ‘Egregious’ Climate Spending Ahead of Trump Inauguration

The Biden administration is shoveling over massive amounts of taxpayer money to disastrous, toxic “green” energy before leaving office. Two experts have weighed in to criticize this spending and offer advice to Donald Trump on federal climate policies in exclusive comments to PJ Media.

The Biden “spending spree,” as Steve Milloy calls it, is “undermining America's economic and geopolitical security,” according to H. Sterling Burnett, the director of the Robinson Center on Climate and Environmental Policy at The Heartland Institute.

In late November, the Washington Free Beacon reported that the Biden-Harris administration was in a rush to finalize 16 pending “green” energy loans, for a total value of $25.1 billion in taxpayer money, before Donald Trump takes office and fulfills his promise to ax “green” energy initiatives. But the only real green in “green” energy is the cash for climate alarmist companies.

Steve Milloy, who is an Energy & Environment senior legal policy fellow and a former Trump EPA transition team member, focused on Trump’s options to counteract the Biden administration spending. “I have confidence that the incoming Trump administration will claw back as much of the Biden spending spree as possible,” he stated.

“Ahead of that, I am hoping President Trump issues a warning that the people behind and benefitting from this spending spree will be fully investigated and sanctioned, if not prosecuted, if wrong doing is found,” he added. Milloy’s comments follow a memorandum from the Department of Energy (DOE) Inspector General Teri L. Donaldson about the risks and the failure to track conflicts of interest in the DOE Loan Programs Office loans, as he urged a halt.

Burnett specifically referred to the memorandum in comments to PJ Media. “The DOE's inspector general has identified an egregious problem common to most presidencies: attempting to secure or burnish one's presidential legacy by shoveling money out the door to pet causes before the next President takes office,” he said.

He continued, “Biden's actions are especially egregious because by furthering his climate agenda, he is undermining America's economic and geopolitical security. All Biden's climate plans make the U.S. more beholden to China.” Communist China, America’s number one enemy, dominates the market for mining and especially refining the rare earths used for “clean” energy (including EV batteries), partly by exploiting African child labor. The Communist Chinese also overwhelmingly dominate the manufacture of solar panels and are major players in wind turbine manufacture.

As Burnett said, “The spending is ill-considered, lacks accountability, and will do nothing for the climate. Whatever late-in-the-day actions and spending Biden has done that President-elect Trump is unable to undo or claw back on his own upon taking the oath of office, he should work quickly with Congress to undo by law.”

If only we could rely on Congress to take decisive action against this, but instead House leadership is currently pushing for yet more irresponsible government spending.

So-called "green energy" is in reality toxic, inefficient, unreliable, and expensive. It takes up and ruins massive swathes of land and ocean, it kills staggering numbers of wildlife, and it simply cannot be profitable (or even survive) without government subsidies. Hopefully, Trump will take early and decisive action to reverse the Biden climate spending craze, especially since there is no climate crisis — the “green” movement is a scam.