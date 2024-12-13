Daniel Penny Will Be Vance’s Army-Navy Game Guest

Vice President-elect JD Vance will have a special guest with him when he and Donald Trump attend the Army-Navy football game: young Marine veteran Daniel Penny, newly acquitted of murder charges in the death of a serial criminal drug addict.

Reporter Reese Gorman shared the news that Penny would be in Trump’s special suite at the game as Vance’s personal guest. Vance reposted the news on X and added his personal praise for Penny, who should really never have had to go to trial at all over Jordan Neely’s death, but who was put through hell by woke, Soros-funded DA Alvin Bragg.

Vance lauded Penny, “Daniel’s a good guy, and New York’s mob district attorney tried to ruin his life for having a backbone. I’m grateful he accepted my invitation and hope he’s able to have fun and appreciate how much his fellow citizens admire his courage.”

And since many cadets at the West Point and Annapolis military academies are patriotic, right-leaning, and manly, it is to be hoped that Trump, Vance, and Penny receive a warm welcome at the game.

I’m grateful he accepted my invitation and hope he’s able to have fun and appreciate how much his fellow citizens admire his courage. https://t.co/b4bY0G0EM3 — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 13, 2024

Unfortunately, Biden‘s failure of a defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, could also be at the game, following on his trip to West Point where he aired his grievances against Trump‘s pick to replace him, Pete Hegseth.

The case against Penny stemmed from an incident where homeless druggie Jordan Neely, who had been arrested more than 40 times previously (including for assault), and who had an arrest warrant out for him at the time, began to make very aggressive threats, including deadly threats, against his fellow NYC subway passengers. Amidst the general panic, Penny stepped up to the challenge and restrained Neely with a non-lethal chokehold. Neely was still alive when police arrived, but he subsequently died, and evidence indicates his death was from causes related to drugs and pre-existing medical conditions.

A judge and jury cleared Penny of manslaughter and negligent homicide charges this month, and Penny is a free man, much to the chagrin of radical, race-baiting BLM rioters. Daniel’s defense attorneys are now considering a malicious prosecution lawsuit against Alvin Bragg over the politicized case.

Unfortunately, Penny still faces a civil lawsuit from Neely’s father, who was totally absent and uncaring for most of his son‘s life, but who has now seized an opportunity to garner publicity and money. Neely was not raised by his father, fought with him as a young adult, and was estranged from him during his later years, per the New York Post.

Hopefully, Penny can forget his troubles for a day as he enjoys the Army-Navy game from the excellent seats reserved for Trump and Vance and their party. Penny has also received recognition from Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.), who nominated him to receive the Congressional Gold Medal, which he will hopefully be awarded.

Now all that remains to make it the perfect game is for Army to beat Navy ;). Go Army!