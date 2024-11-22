Don’t Drink the Kool-Aid: UN Climate Talks Features ‘Sewage Beer’

Just when you thought politics couldn’t get dirtier, climate alarmists have come up with another idea we can flush down the toilet: beer made from treated wastewater.

Advertisement

Singapore might have had good intentions in creating the “sewage beer,” as it claims this is part of its effort to deal with water scarcity. The government also frames its move to using treated wastewater for 40% of the nation’s water, however, as a response to a “climate crisis” that is not actually occurring. Meanwhile, the United Nations (UN) loves to push such hygienically suspicious “solutions” onto countries that don’t have a water scarcity or that could deal with it by other methods such as desalination, also in the service of stopping the mythical climate Armageddon. Who knew there could be a beer trashier than Dylan Mulvaney’s Bud Light?

Treated wastewater for drinking is a “solution” that has been applied in multiple locations across the USA. This includes California, which mystifyingly engages in gross water mismanagement and has rejected desalination, indicating that both American and Singaporean leftists are so focused on climate propaganda that they are more willing to drink sewage water than use obvious alternatives.

One effort that perhaps Singapore should focus more on is desalination, or treating seawater, which is how Israel solved its serious water scarcity problem. Claims such as Singapore cites about climate change triggering rising or dramatically changing oceans are based on faulty data that has been manipulated and misrepresented to support the unscientific narrative of impending climate doom. Singapore might have a water scarcity problem, but it also seemingly has a government brainwashed by climate alarmist propaganda. In which case, can it really be trusted when it promotes treated wastewater as a wondrous and perfectly safe innovation?

Advertisement

Singapore was most recently promoting the sewage beer at UN climate talks. Even leaving aside the human feces, wastewater often contains potentially harmful steroid hormones, and a common water disinfectant has a potentially toxic byproduct. I don’t know enough scientifically to say that treated wastewater is certainly dangerous for your health, but let’s face it: at this point, the woke scientific community is hardly reliable when it tells us not to worry.

Read Also: Lincoln, Trump, and Government of the People

From 2News Nevada:

In the sprawling pavilion section of the United Nations climate talks, where countries, nonprofits and tech companies use big, flashy signs to get the attention of the thousands of people walking through, small aqua and purple beverage cans sit conspicuously on a counter at the Singapore display. Those who approach learn that the cans are beer — a brand call[ed] NEWBrew — and free for anybody who asks. But there is something not everybody who cracks one open finds out right away, if at all: the beer is made with treated wastewater.

Advertisement

UN climate propagandists can play up the “sewage beer” all they want, but I don’t trust them for five seconds. As we know, the honesty and integrity of the jihad-loving UN and climate alarmists went down the toilet years ago.