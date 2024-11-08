Trump First Candidate in 4 Decades to Sweep Swing States

Donald Trump made history this week with the political comeback of the century, including by sweeping all the key 2024 swing states — reportedly the first candidate to do so in 40 years.

Back in 1984, when Ronald Reagan sailed to reelection with a staggering landslide victory of 49 states over Democrat Walter Mondale, it was morning again in America. In 2024, when Donald Trump won a second, non-consecutive term in a landslide that shocked Democrats and some Republicans, he was the first candidate since Reagan to carry all the swing states, which in this election were Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Georgia.

Late on Wednesday, when Arizona authorities finally surrendered to the inevitable and the state was called for Trump, it meant Trump had a clean sweep of all the major swing states, as PJ Media’s Matt Margolis reported. Again, the significance of this is massive. Not since Reagan’s smashing victory, which defined the Republican Party for years, has such a victory occurred.

Reagan had many major achievements, including bringing down the Soviet Union and restoring American economic prosperity after the catastrophe that was Jimmy Carter. Donald Trump has big shoes to fill. But it is to be hoped that we will witness a comeback for the United States under Trump that rivals the Reagan era.

The New York Post broke down the shift over the last few election cycles:

The seven pivotal swing states have vacillated wildly since 2016, when Trump defeated then-opponent Hillary Clinton in all but Nevada. In the 2020 election, former Vice President Joe Biden managed to turn six of the seven states back to blue, winning all of them except North Carolina.

Following the initial announcement of his projected win, Trump promised to launch a new “golden age” for the USA. He praised the MAGA movement as the “greatest political movement” and vowed, “I will fight for you, for your family, and your future.” He described the Republican flip of the Senate and projected House majority as an “unprecedented and powerful mandate.”

Trump also celebrated his then-projected sweep of the swing states, saying, “We also have won the popular vote. That was great. Thank you very much.” It was certainly unexpected by the leftist mainstream media, which engaged in characteristically extreme meltdowns.

WATCH: Trump Delivers Historic 'Golden Age' Address After Winning 2024 Election 📍West Palm Beach, FL |



This is the speech that will define the greatest political comeback in American history.



"This will truly be the golden age of America," declared Donald J. Trump in a… pic.twitter.com/06Z0tDXkxf — Overton (@overton_news) November 6, 2024

Vice president-elect JD Vance also emphasized the historic nature of the election win. “And after the greatest political comeback in American history, we're going to lead the greatest economic comeback in American history under Donald Trump's leadership,” he told a cheering crowd after the initial Election Night call.

Trump won both the popular vote and the Electoral College by a significant margin, but the work is just beginning. We can celebrate but also prepare for doing battle with the Deep State. Each of us can do his part by writing to our representatives, getting involved at the local level, and sharing our priorities for a Trump administration online.