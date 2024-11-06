Trump Delivers Victory Speech, Kamala Hasn't Conceded

In a resounding victory speech, Trump thanked his supporters, crediting his campaign’s success to the power of the “incredible movement” behind him. Trump declared, “This was a movement like nobody has ever seen before, and frankly, this was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time.” Emphasizing the historic nature of his win, Trump described the triumph as “the most incredible political thing” and a “political victory that our country has never seen before.”

Addressing the nation as both the 45th and now the 47th president, Trump promised to focus on rebuilding America and prioritizing its citizens. “I will fight for you, for your family, and your future,” he vowed, adding that he would dedicate “every single day” to fulfilling this commitment. In his view, the victory marks the beginning of what he dubbed “the golden age of America.”

Celebrating his wins in battleground states like North Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, Trump highlighted his leads in Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, and Alaska, forecasting at least 315 electoral votes. “We also have won the popular vote. That was great. Thank you very much,” he noted, underscoring a rare dual victory in both the popular vote and electoral count — which will no doubt trigger the Democrats to no end.

Trump took a moment to acknowledge those who stood with him, including his family and close supporters. “My beautiful wife, Melania, First Lady, who has the number one best-selling book in the country,” he said, praising her dedication alongside his children.

The victory extended to Congress, with Trump announcing the “unprecedented and powerful mandate” that allowed his movement to take back control of the Senate. Reflecting on the unexpected wins in states like Montana, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, Trump said, “Nobody expected that. Nobody.”

JD Vance, the vice-president-elect, spoke as well.

“I think that we just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America,” Vance said. “And under President Trump's leadership, we're never going to stop fighting for you, for your dreams, for the future of your children. And after the greatest political comeback in American history, we're going to lead the greatest economic comeback in American history under Donald Trump's leadership.”

“It turned out to be a good choice,” Trump said of Vance. “I took a little heat at the beginning, but… I knew that brain was a good one, about as good as it gets.”

“We’re going to have a great four years, and we’re going to turn our country around.”

Trump emphasized his desire to restore America’s greatness. Determined to set the nation back on course, he shared his vision of returning the country to its rightful place as “the greatest country, and potentially the greatest country in the world by far.”

Trump clearly sees that he has a lot of work ahead of him and that it's a good thing he'll have the opportunity to get things fixed sooner rather than later. “If we had to wait longer, I don’t know, it was going bad, and it was going bad fast,” he remarked.

As of this writing, Trump will take office with a majority in the U.S. Senate, and it's looking good for Trump to win the House, though there are still a lot of races yet to be called.

Kamala Harris has yet to concede, and there's been no indication that she's called Trump.